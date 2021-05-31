Julia Roberts’ Marriage ‘Struggling’ After Living Apart From Her Husband?

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder have been together longer than most Hollywood marriages. Their 18-year union has produced three children, twins born in 2004 and a son in 2007. Last year during the height of COVID-19, one tabloid reported that the couple was quarantining apart amid marriage troubles, with Roberts in lockdown in New Mexico. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing where the spouses stand today.

From Runaway Bride To Runaway Wife?

Early last June, Woman’s Day claimed that Julia Roberts was staying at her mountain vacation home in Taos, New Mexico as her marriage continued to deteriorate. “Julia’s been holed up at Taos for a couple of weeks now, though she hasn’t told many people,” an inside source said, before asserting the Eat, Pray, Love actress demanded one of her children to join her at her location.

“From what I hear, Danny stayed behind at their place in Malibu with the kids. They’ve been struggling along in their marriage for a while, but when LA locked down, they found themselves stuck in the house 24/7 together. Danny couldn’t even go surfing to let off steam as the beaches were closed,” the insider gabbed to the magazine.

The article also asserts that Moder and Roberts’ son Finn, drove to Taos from LA to be with his mom, but not before giving her some time to evaluate her relationship with her husband. The outlet points out that Taos is where the couple held their private 2002 wedding. “She and Danny usually go to the house together to celebrate their wedding anniversary in July. It will be interesting to see what happens this year,” the source said.

No Truth To The Rumor

Gossip Cop obviously deemed the story false. The Pretty Woman star had spent a bit of time in New Mexico but was seen running errands in Malibu when the gossip rag said she was away.

A month after this story was published, the actress posted an Instagram photo of herself kissing her husband’s cheek for their 18th wedding anniversary. “Heck yes,” she hashtagged the image. On Valentine’s Day this year, Roberts posted a picture of herself wearing a black shirt with a white heart in the corner. “Danny” was monogrammed inside it.

Woman’s Day loves to spread rumors that the couple is separating. In January 2020, the publication alleged that the couple got into a huge argument over Leonardo DiCaprio when the three were photographed at a social gathering. At the start of the pandemic, they ran another story incorrectly reporting that Roberts bought a home in San Francisco just to escape her marriage. Gossip Cop busted both stories.

