Julia Roberts Marriage On The Rocks Again?

Multiple stories about the state of Julia Roberts’ marriage to cinematographer Danny Moder have been reported on by Gossip Cop recently. It’s a common trope we often see, but is there any truth to this oft-reported allegation? Let’s take a look.

Dumped Via Text?

In December, a photo circulated of Julia Roberts walking alone on a beach, looking at her phone, in one of her favorite places, Hawaii. Rather than simply report on the Pretty Woman star, Woman’s Day decided to make the wild claim that Roberts was purported reading a text at the moment she was photographed from her husband of almost two decades in which he was “dumping” her.

“She was glued to her phone and she seemed really unhappy,” a source told the magazine, adding, “They’re on different pages these days. Julia has upped and moved him and their three kids to San Francisco and apparently it’s made all of them miserable. Danny runs off back to LA whenever he can.”

The good news is, everything in the story was totally bogus. An elaborate work of fiction created around one small moment in Julia Roberts day that a paparazzo happen to catch on film. Sometimes we have to hand to the unnamed writers of these tabloids, they do have very active imaginations. They might be better served writing movies Roberts could star in, because they have more in common with Hook and Charlotte’s Web than reality.

Julia Roberts Hiding In New York?

A few weeks after we debunked the Hawaii story, New Idea had Roberts “fleeing” to New York City, after a “make-or-break vacation in Hawaii, where she was spotted looking morose.” It’s important to note that both these tabloids are owned by the same company, so it’s no surprise to see both making similar claims.

The tabloid claimed Roberts was “spotted out and about in New York’s Gramercy Park… but Danny was nowhere in sight,” but as Gossip Cop explained, this was yet another work of fiction. The photo the tabloid used was more than five years old. Roberts may have been in New York at the time, we couldn’t verify that, but we knew the story was phony after sourcing the photo from 2015. You’d think a tabloid would be more creative, but it was obviously a slow news day, so it just invented a story around an old photo it owned the rights to publish. Shameful.

Danny Moder Worried About Sean Penn?

Most recently, Gossip Cop called out New Idea again for alleging Danny Moder was nervous about Julia Roberts starring with Sean Penn in a new film. Roberts and Penn are currently in Australia together, shooting the upcoming Gaslit while Moder is at home in California. The tabloid claims he’s “not thrilled at the prospect of Julia and Sean being together in Australia for months,” adding he, “always had a bit of a chip on his shoulder about their close friendship.”

At this point, we just had to roll our eyes and get to work correcting the phony report. While it’s true Roberts and Penn are working together, it’s not putting any kind of strain on her marriage. In fact, almost any time she shoots a movie, one tabloid or another makes a similar claim. Julia Roberts has done dozens of projects, all with leading men since she first met Moder on the set of The Mexican 20 years ago. Their marriage has never been on the rocks through any of those shoots, and it’s going to get through this one just fine as well. The tabloids have been wrong about this narrative for years.

