Julia Roberts ‘Living Apart’ From Husband Danny Moder As Marriage ‘Hits The Rocks’?

Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, have been together for close to 20 years. One tabloid is claiming the couple is headed toward some rough relationship waters. Gossip Cop investigates.

Calmer Apart?

“The word is they’re secretly living apart,” a source tells OK! in their latest issue. The outlet is reporting that the couple is going through a rough time, with the pair being snapped by the paparazzi looking “glum” whether they are together or apart. Allegedly any photos they post of each other on Instagram are part of “keeping up appearances,” even the recent one they shared for their wedding anniversary.

Along with their three teenagers, the couple recently spent time in Australia, where Roberts was shooting her upcoming TV show Gaslit. “Their problems were aggravated there,” the source says of the land down under. “They spent the majority of time arguing. Julia would get back from set tired, and Danny would be playing videogames with the kids or surfing. She expected him to pick up the slack [at home] but was disappointed.”

The source noted the couple’s differences in temperament and how that could be contributing to the fighting. “Danny’s very laid-back, and Julia’s has a total type-A [personality]. They squabble over the most trivial things. They’re just calmer when they’re apart,” the source says. “No one wants it to come to divorce, but Julia is entertaining the idea of moving to San Francisco, where she bought a house in 2019. Danny would be heartbroken to see her go, but they both need to learn to compromise if they want their marriage to work.”

How Is Julia Roberts’ Marriage?

Every couple of months or so, tabloids recycle the rumor that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are about to break up. Not only is this story no different than ones published in the past, but the article’s logic is built on a fallacy. The outlet is trying to sell you the idea that the couple may look and sound happy, but they are faking it. No matter how long Roberts and Moder have been together, the magazine will try to tell you the opposite.

To prove our point, Gossip Cop has busted multiple stories from this outlet about Roberts and Moder. There was an article from December where the couple supposedly took a “make-or-break” vacation to Hawaii in a last-ditch effort to save their marriage. Another story said Roberts was stepping away from projects in order to, once again, save her relationship. A recent article claimed the actress was furious at Moder for letting his “daredevil antics” rub off on their kids. This came after he posted a video of their son skateboarding. Gossip Cop busted each story and would like to point out that Roberts is both still working and still together with her husband.

