Julia Roberts Leaving LA With Financial Problems?

Gossip Cop can confirm that this story is bogus. It's one of those stories where the facts are technically true, but the tabloid is framing them in a completely misleading way. The Pretty Woman star did recently sell properties in New York, Hawaii, and Malibu, and she and Moder are likely not working because of the pandemic. But, while Roberts sold her Malibu home in March, she sold her New York and Hawaii properties in 2015 and 2016 respectively, so to say the Malibu sale is "on the heals" of those other two is simply wrong. Clearly, those sales had nothing to do with needing money due to the coronavirus.