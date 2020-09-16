Julia Roberts' Husband Jealous Of Her Working With Dylan McDermott?

This Movie Doesn’t Exist

Roberts’s next project is going to be a reunion with Denzel Washington in an adaptation of Leave The World Behind. In fact, Just last month Gossip Cop busted another tabloid for basically making the exact same claim about Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington. McDermott will star opposite Will Smith in King Richard. There is no sequel to Steel Magnolias in production, so this story is completely false. Roberts recently celebrated her eighteenth anniversary with Moder in an Instagram post, so the report of a “strained marriage” is bogus as well.