Julia Roberts’ Husband ‘Glad’ Actress Wants Trial Separation?

Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder going on a break? One report says that the two are undergoing a “secret trial separation” after months of infighting. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Julia’s Trial Separation’

According to the Globe, “perturbed pretty woman Julia Roberts’ long miniseries shoot in Australia is a secret trial separation with her hubby, Danny Moder.” Friends of the couple say that the time apart “could make or break their shaky 18-year marriage.” The couple “have been sparring over everything from where to live, to Julia’s demanding ways and Danny’s seeming lack of a career,” a source reveals.

Moder “is glad to see her go” shoot in Australia, for the separation is something “they both badly need.” The insider says that “Danny hasn’t worked as a cinematographer in over a year,” and Roberts is “constantly reminding him that she’s the breadwinner.” The article concludes by saying that “while they both want to make this marriage work in the long term, they’re both more than ready for some time off.”

Danny Moder Is Hard At Work

Contrary to this tabloids story, Danny Moder is actually working just as much as Julia Roberts. He’s currently in post-production on Flag Day as Roberts starts work on Gaslit. The couple’s previous work came in 2019, with Moder working on Dead to Me while Roberts produced and starred in Homecoming. They are both regularly getting work, so it doesn’t make sense for them to argue over his lack of a job. Roberts recently posted a photo on Instagram sending love to Moder.

It also makes little sense for the two to fight over Julia Roberts being the breadwinner. Roberts has historically been paid more than nearly everyone else in Hollywood for decades. Plus, Moder is a successful cinematographer in his own right. Why would they suddenly start fighting over this now? The finer details of this story just don’t stack up, so Gossip Cop is busting the story.

Loads Of Bogus Stories

The Globe is late to the party on bogus stories involving the production of Gaslit. New Idea already claimed that Danny Moder was worried about Roberts and Sean Penn working together, which is silly considering Moder and Penn are friends who have worked together before. As evidenced by the numerous articles about their “marriage-saving” Hawaiian getaways, tabloids will generate a story literally every time Roberts travels for work.

As for the Globe, Gossip Cop busted its preposterous story about Julia Roberts and Richard Gere believing they’re soulmates. Pretty Woman is a work of fiction, and both Roberts and Gere have their own families. Roberts and Moder have been together for nearly twenty years now. Roberts shooting a movie without her husband on set is hardly news, and it does not indicate that a trial separation or breakup is happening. This story is completely false.

