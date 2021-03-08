Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

side by side pics of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Jenna Bush Hager News Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Today’ Troubles, Kanye West’s Divorce Revenge, And This Weekend’s Gossip

This weekend had some major intrigue with Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but that’s not the only thing that happened. We’ve investigated a number of rumors about some other celebrities. Here’s what you may have missed from this weekend. Miranda Lambert Having ‘Revenge Baby’ To Upset Blake Shelton? Blake Shelton and […]

 by Griffin Matis
screenshot of Dwayne The Rock Johnson biting into a burger News The Rock’s 2,800-Calorie Cheat Meal Looks As Delicious As It Is Intimidating

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest guys in Hollywood, and his cheat meals are nearly as impressive. The superstar got his latest high-calorie treat from the Hawaiian chain Teddy’s Bigger Burgers. We’re not exactly surprised that The Rock loves a place that has the word “bigger” in its name. “Work hard, Play […]

 by Griffin Matis
Julia Roberts smiling in a black dress Celebrities Julia Roberts’ Husband ‘Glad’ Actress Wants Trial Separation?

Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder going on a break? One report says that the two are undergoing a “secret trial separation” after months of infighting. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Julia’s Trial Separation’ According to the Globe, “perturbed pretty woman Julia Roberts’ long miniseries shoot in Australia is a secret trial separation with her hubby, Danny […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Demi Rose wearing a shear shirt and posing for a selfie Entertainment Who Is Demi Rose? How The Instagram Star Rose To Fame

Demi Rose is always making headlines for being an Instagram It girl. But how did she rise to the top in a crowded field of buxom babes? Find out more about the bikini-clad stunner and her life as a social media star. Who Is Demi Rose? Demi Rose Mawby, 25, was born on March 27, […]

 by Deb Taylor
Celebrities

Julia Roberts’ Husband ‘Glad’ Actress Wants Trial Separation?

M
Matthew Radulski
11:00 am, March 8, 2021
Julia Roberts smiling in a black dress
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder going on a break? One report says that the two are undergoing a “secret trial separation” after months of infighting. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Julia’s Trial Separation’

According to the Globe, “perturbed pretty woman Julia Roberts’ long miniseries shoot in Australia is a secret trial separation with her hubby, Danny Moder.” Friends of the couple say that the time apart “could make or break their shaky 18-year marriage.” The couple “have been sparring over everything from where to live, to Julia’s demanding ways and Danny’s seeming lack of a career,” a source reveals.

Moder “is glad to see her go” shoot in Australia, for the separation is something “they both badly need.” The insider says that “Danny hasn’t worked as a cinematographer in over a year,” and Roberts is “constantly reminding him that she’s the breadwinner.” The article concludes by saying that “while they both want to make this marriage work in the long term, they’re both more than ready for some time off.”

Danny Moder Is Hard At Work

Contrary to this tabloids story, Danny Moder is actually working just as much as Julia Roberts. He’s currently in post-production on Flag Day as Roberts starts work on Gaslit. The couple’s previous work came in 2019, with Moder working on Dead to Me while Roberts produced and starred in Homecoming. They are both regularly getting work, so it doesn’t make sense for them to argue over his lack of a job. Roberts recently posted a photo on Instagram sending love to Moder.

It also makes little sense for the two to fight over Julia Roberts being the breadwinner. Roberts has historically been paid more than nearly everyone else in Hollywood for decades. Plus, Moder is a successful cinematographer in his own right. Why would they suddenly start fighting over this now? The finer details of this story just don’t stack up, so Gossip Cop is busting the story.

Loads Of Bogus Stories

The Globe is late to the party on bogus stories involving the production of Gaslit. New Idea already claimed that Danny Moder was worried about Roberts and Sean Penn working together, which is silly considering Moder and Penn are friends who have worked together before. As evidenced by the numerous articles about their “marriage-saving” Hawaiian getaways, tabloids will generate a story literally every time Roberts travels for work.

As for the Globe, Gossip Cop busted its preposterous story about Julia Roberts and Richard Gere believing they’re soulmates. Pretty Woman is a work of fiction, and both Roberts and Gere have their own families. Roberts and Moder have been together for nearly twenty years now. Roberts shooting a movie without her husband on set is hardly news, and it does not indicate that a trial separation or breakup is happening. This story is completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Who Is Demi Rose? How The Instagram Star Rose To Fame

Jennifer Lopez Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’? 

Chrissy Teigen’s Hooters Uniform Is Missing One Important Piece [See The Pic] 

‘Walking Skeleton’ Keith Urban Headed Towards Health Crisis?

Kanye West Taking Back ‘$50 Million’ In Gifts From Kim Kardashian In Divorce?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.