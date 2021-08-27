Julia Roberts, Husband Danny Moder Hit ‘Crisis Point,’ Struggled To Spend Time Together?

Have Julia Roberts and Danny Moder hit hard times? One tabloid insists the couple has struggled to save their failing marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

Julia Roberts Trying To Save Her Marriage?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, have made it through their recent rough patch. An inside source reveals, “Like any other couple, Julia and Danny have gone through hard times. Raising three teenagers, and juggling two busy careers, have presented their challenges. A few months ago, they had a heart-to-heart where they both agreed they’d dropped the ball with their relationship, and they vowed to both make an effort from now on.”

The report insists that their busy lives have made it difficult to keep the spark alive in their marriage, but both Roberts and Moder are making an effort to do better. “Julia and Danny both agreed their relationship was a priority and they were willing to put in the work to make things better,” the insider dishes.

According to the source, they’ve started “setting aside a little time every day to check in with each other, and they’ve also slotted in romantic alone time — away from the kids — to take walks on the beach in Malibu, or to have romantic dinners together.” The magazine notes that Roberts and Moder have been seen packing on the PDA much more in recent weeks than they have in years. “Julia always said Danny was her favorite human being, so she was desperate to reclaim the magic they felt from day one,” the snitch confides.

The magazine then notes that Roberts and Moder’s relationship got off to an unconventional start. “[Julia] knows Hazel will one day hear rumors about how her parents met — and how they were with other people at the time — and it’s important to Julia that Hazel understands the deep love she and Danny shared,” the tipster spills to the outlet.

Julia Roberts And Danny Moder’s Marriage ‘Back On Track’?

So, is it true Roberts and Moder saved their marriage from the brink of divorce? We seriously doubt that’s the case. Other than the testimony and an apparently unsatisfactory amount of PDA, the magazine isn’t able to conjure up any evidence to show that Roberts and Moder were ever struggling. While Roberts and Moder aren’t often photographed showing each other affection, their admiration for each other has never been a secret.

In 2017, Roberts told InStyle that she and Moder “have these three human beings who are just a complete reflection of the affection we have for each other.”

And in 2018, while Roberts was on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast, Goop, she said that Moder “truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human,” adding that their connection “just gets deeper” over time. “I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company,” Roberts remarked.

She also celebrated her and Moder’s anniversary last July with a touching Instagram photo, and they were photographed sharing a sweet kiss on a recent family trip.

It’s unclear when these “tough times” supposedly hit the couple. From what we can tell, Roberts and Moder share one of Hollywood’s strongest and longest-lasting relationships. They have indeed been plagued by separation rumors for years now. But what it all comes down to is the fact that they keep a very low-key presence despite their Hollywood status. Sure, their affectionate moments aren’t often caught on camera, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any. As much as it pretends to, this tabloid has no insight into the couple’s lives.

The Tabloid On Julia Roberts

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day has cast doubt on Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s relationship. Last year the magazine inexplicably claimed Moder had dumped Roberts over text. Then the outlet alleged Roberts was “getting cozy” with George Clooney behind Moder’s back. And more recently, the tabloid claimed their marriage was “struggling” and that they were living apart. Obviously, Woman’s Day can’t be trusted when it comes to Julia Roberts’ marriage.