Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Julia Roberts recently bought a home in San Francisco, but she didn’t purchase the property to “escape” from husband Danny Moder, despite a tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the claim. There’s no truth to it.

Last month, the news emerged that Roberts had bought an $8.3 million mansion in San Francisco’s Presidio Heights neighborhood. Woman’s Day has decided to turn the actress’s real estate purchase into a marriage crisis. According to the magazine, the couple’s new property “all but confirms rumors they’re planning to split officially.”

The outlet begins by saying the spouses “recently” sold their Hawaii home because, according to a supposed source, “San Francisco is more accessible than Hawaii, and the new house will act as a possible base for Danny – and he and Julia will trade places if she needs to take some time out.” The story is inaccurate from the start. We’re not sure how the magazine defines “recently,” but Roberts and Moder offloaded their Hawaii home back in 2016.

The alleged insider continues, “They’ve been living separate lives for years, but a divorce would destroy their $300 million fortune and the kids’ futures. It’s why they’ve been playing the happy family game for so long and why they have to make these strange arrangements with their living spaces.” The suspicious tipster adds, “Julia and Danny want everything to be amicable for the kids. In fact, they’ve been taking them out and showering them with affection so there are no meltdowns or abandonment issues.”

The tabloid’s story is both untrue and illogical. Roberts and Moder own two homes in Malibu, so if they really needed to take a break from each other, they already have the option of doing so. Why would they need to travel several hours north to San Francisco? Regardless, the spouses of 17 years aren’t having marriage problems.

On Valentine’s Day last month, Roberts took to Instagram to honor her husband, calling him “the light of my life.” In January, Roberts and Moder were spotted on a date night at a charity event in Los Angeles. People magazine noted that the two were “sweetly inseparable” throughout the evening. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who confirms that the tabloid’s report is fabricated. The couple simply purchased a home in San Francisco, where they’ve spent time together in the past.

Woman’s Day spends an inordinate amount of time alleging the spouses are at odds. Earlier this month, the tabloid wrongly speculated that Roberts might leave her husband for George Clooney. Shortly before that, the magazine falsely claimed Robert sand Moder got into a huge fight over her supposedly flirting with Leonardo DiCaprio. Those are just two recent examples – the publication has spent years trying to break up the happy spouses. This latest take on the subject – based on nothing but a real estate purchase – is more nonsense.