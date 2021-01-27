Julia Roberts Had 'All-Out Argument With Husband Over Leonardo DiCaprio?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Julia Roberts and Danny Moder got into a heated argument over Leonardo DiCaprio. Gossip Cop debunked the ridiculous report at the time. Today, we’re taking a look back at the story and what really happened.
In 2020, Roberts and Moder were photographed talking with the Oscar-winning actor at Sean Penn's 10th annual CORE gala in Los Angeles. Woman’s Day alleged the innocent interaction was uncomfortable for Moder because he was “ignored” during the conversation. This, the outlet claimed, led to a brutal fight between Roberts and Moder.
"She seemed quite smitten with DiCaprio. It was quite awkward to watch as Danny was often left out of their cozy chats. She was throwing down that dazzling smile to Leo the entire time, while Danny looked like the third wheel on Julia and Leo's date night,” an onlooker tattled. Another source suggested that Roberts and Moder got in a bitter argument on the drive home from the charity event.
“At first, Danny tried to raise the subject gently but, as Julia often does, she ignored his concerns. It hit a nerve with Danny, and he went ballistic about how she humiliated him at a time when half the U.S. tabloids are speculating she's divorcing him. I'd bet they slept in separate bedrooms that night," the insider revealed.
Gossip Cop quickly clarified the bogus story and here’s why. First, this “insider” claimed Julia Roberts and Danny Moder fought in the car. However, the only way anyone would know if this happened would be if they were in the car as well. Next, Gossip Cop found more photos of the spouses both engaging and smiling with Leonardo DiCaprio, so obviously, Moder wasn’t left out of the conversation. Lastly, the Titanic actor is friends with the longtime couple, therefore, the idea he would disrespectfully flirt with his friend’s wife in front of him doesn’t make any sense. Oh, and there's the little matter that DiCaprio is also in a serious relationship with Camilla Morrone.
Honestly, it’s not surprising Woman’s Day ran the ridiculous story when tabloids have asserted for years Roberts’ marriage to Moder was in crisis. For instance, last month, the same outlet claimed Moder dumped Roberts via text. In 2019, the publication asserted Roberts was hiding amid her marital problems with Moder. There was also the time the magazine Moder was jealous over Roberts working with Denzel Washington. Gossip Cop has corrected these phony reports and several others. It seems the tabloids never tire of writing bogus reports about the marriage, which is now over two decades old.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
