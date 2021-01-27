Julia Roberts Had 'All-Out Argument With Husband Over Leonardo DiCaprio?

The Truth About Julia Roberts Marriage With Danny Moder

Gossip Cop quickly clarified the bogus story and here’s why. First, this “insider” claimed Julia Roberts and Danny Moder fought in the car. However, the only way anyone would know if this happened would be if they were in the car as well. Next, Gossip Cop found more photos of the spouses both engaging and smiling with Leonardo DiCaprio, so obviously, Moder wasn’t left out of the conversation. Lastly, the Titanic actor is friends with the longtime couple, therefore, the idea he would disrespectfully flirt with his friend’s wife in front of him doesn’t make any sense. Oh, and there's the little matter that DiCaprio is also in a serious relationship with Camilla Morrone.