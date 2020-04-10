Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Julia Roberts wasn’t going blind amid a so-called “secret health crisis.” That never happened despite a tabloid claim it did. Gossip Cop debunked the story when it came out. Looking back, it’s clear to see how ridiculous the account was.

On April 10, 2019, the National Enquirer claimed Roberts was suffering from the “lingering effects” of spinal meningitis which she supposedly contracted in the ‘80s. An alleged insider told the outlet the actress was battling “crippling migraines, back, and neck pain” which seemed to have “gotten worse.” The so called “source” added Roberts was concerned about losing her eyesight and she was “aware meningitis can cause vision loss, and she’s got trouble seeing as it is. She’s afraid she’ll wake up one morning and see nothing but total darkness.”

The source continued Roberts was constantly “exhausted” and had trouble walking. The outlet shared a photo of Roberts sitting in a wheelchair to back up this claim. The picture, and the story misleading and wrong. The picture that the tabloid tried to use as evidence was taken at the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards in 2013. The actress was on stage in a wheelchair, but she was doing a but, not actually having trouble walking. In fact, she stood at the podium to present an award. Roberts, who is often vocal about her health, has never confirmed she had spinal meningitis. Furthermore, the Runaway Bride star posts regularly on her Instagram and appears to be in very good health. The unreliable tabloid had no idea what it was talking about. Gossip Cop busted the phony story and 365 days later, the actress still seeing just fine.

This wasn’t the first time the inaccurate magazine created false stories about the actress. In January 2019, the Enquirer was corrected by us for alleging Julia Roberts was leaving her husband, Danny Moder, for George Clooney. The bogus story claimed Roberts and Moder were headed for a $425 million divorce and Roberts had turned Clooney for comfort. The sketchy outlet added Clooney was having marital problems with his wife, Amal, as well, making him more “available” to Roberts. The entire narrative was fabricated. Neither Roberts nor Clooney was having marital problems. Gossip Cop set the record straight on the story.

A similar narrative was debunked by us from the Enquirer in September 2017. The outlet contended Roberts and Moder were divorcing due to an “intimate hookup” she supposedly had with Richard Gere. The outlet claimed Roberts and Gere “reignited their flirtatious friendship” after they reunited on the Today show to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pretty Woman. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who confirmed Roberts and Moder were fine. The tabloid has no insight on Roberts’ health or personal life.