Julia Roberts Fighting With Husband Over Living In San Francisco, Per Report

Mackenzie Jerks
6:00 pm, August 20, 2021
Julia Roberts at the Golden Globes in a tan and black outfit
(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Is Julia Roberts’ 19-year marriage with husband Danny Moder coming to a tragic end? According to one tabloid, the couple’s dispute over their current living situation is causing strife between them. Gossip Cop investigates more in-depth on the situation. 

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder On The Verge Of Divorce?

According to a recent report from the National Enquirer, Roberts and Moder are on the rocks after the family moved from Malibu to San Francisco. An insider shares, “Danny’s career is really taking off, and it’s made him more determined than ever to stay in and around Hollywood.” Apparently, Moder’s work on the set of Flag Day led to a connection with director Sean Penn, whom Moder would like to work with again soon. 

But Roberts has no intention of moving her family out of San Francisco. An insider reported that Roberts doesn’t want to move to protect her children from getting corrupted by Hollywood. While Moder may want out of San Fran, Roberts reportedly prefers her three kids go to school “surrounded by the kids of tech millionaires rather than actors’ bratty children,” per a source close to the situation.  

What’s Going On With Their Relationship?

Not only do the tabloids lack substantial evidence to back its recent narrative, but Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s marriage appears to be as strong as it was when the two first wed. To celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary, Roberts and Moder spent a luxurious vacation on a yacht in Italy and weren’t shy about displaying their affection for one another. Per a report from Page Six, Julia Roberts was seen “sharing a sweet embrace” and even jet skiing with her husband while on their relaxing trip. Roberts even celebrated her wedding anniversary on social media, posting a picture on Instagram with a caption stating the couple was “just getting started!”

The site tries to blame the protective parenting style of Julia Roberts as the cause of her marital troubles. Although Roberts has been noted for her strict parenting style, it hardly seems like a potential move between school districts would be enough to break off a 20-year marriage. 

Not The First Rumor About Julia Roberts

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has encountered a story about the strength of Julia Roberts’ marriage with Danny Moder. In March 2021, Women’s Day claimed Roberts developed a new romance with George Clooney while working together on a movie set. These claims were completely false, and Roberts’ marriage was unaffected by the rumors. 

The National Enquirer also claimed that Roberts and her family moved to San Francisco because she was leaving her acting career behind, which Gossip Cop quickly proved false. Instead, Roberts has proven she’s able to balance her acting career with her activism. At this point, tabloids are creating a story out of thin air because Roberts does such an excellent job at keeping her life private.

