Julia Roberts Fighting With Husband Danny Moder Over Her Flirting?

Are Danny Moder and Julia Roberts on the verge on a breakup? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Moder fuming because Roberts was reportedly working a little too closely with Denzel Washington. Let’s look back on that story to see what happened.

‘Losing Patience’

According to Woman’s Day, Washington and Roberts’ reunion in the Netflix film Leave the World Behind left Moder anxious and nervous. An insider explained, “Julia and Denzel share a long and very interesting past.” The two had palpable chemistry in The Pelican Brief, and Moder was apparently worried that they would spark a romance. An insider said, “No one can deny [Julia] can be a skilled flirt and even the most powerful men and no match for her stunning smile.”

Gossip Cop busted this ridiculous story because Moder and Roberts have been married for decades, and Washington’s been married to his wife Paulette for decades more. Why would Roberts suddenly plan to cheat on her husband and destroy her marriage? It just didn’t make sense, so we busted the story.

They Famously Didn’t Kiss

It’s pretty common for tabloids to invent drama whenever actors collaborate for a second time. With Washington and Roberts, however, this is especially ridiculous. While they did share chemistry on screen, Washington did everything he could to not kiss Roberts on screen. Washington very rarely has interracial kisses in his films, and not even Roberts would be an exception. This isn’t exactly setting the table for romance.

How Are They Doing?

As you’d expect, Roberts and Moder did not break up, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk this story. The couple recently celebrated their nineteenth anniversary and look pleased as punch.

As for Leave the World Behind, information’s been rather sparse. Roberts is busy working with Sean Penn on the series Gaslit, while Washington’s been working on the upcoming Tragedy of Macbeth with Joel Coen. It looks like Roberts and Washington will still reunite, but probably not until 2022.

Other Tall Tales

Woman’s Day later claimed Roberts was dumped via text message while vacationing in Hawaii. That simply did not happen. It recently tried to invent a love square between Roberts, Moder and the Clooneys since Roberts and Clooney are set to reunite on Ticket to Paradise. It looks like anytime Roberts works with an actor, this tabloid will claim she’s about to cheat on her husband. This marital drama over Washington was completely made-up.

