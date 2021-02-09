Julia Roberts Feuding With Jennifer Aniston, Natalie Portman, Lady Gaga, And Gwyneth Paltrow?

Julia Roberts & Jennifer Aniston Fought Over Becoming TV Queen?

In 2018, the National Enquirer stated Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston were feuding over whose show would be a bigger hit. Aniston’s series, The Morning Show, was released on Apple + while Roberts’ show, Homecoming, premiered on Amazon. The tabloid claimed the two may have once been buddies but the two were in “direct competition with new TV shows, things had grown incredibly tense." An insider further revealed Roberts and Aniston were going “head to head” because neither one of them wanted to lose. Gossip Cop busted the phony account. Roberts’s show debut in November of that year, while The Morning Show aired a year later. Why would either of these entertainers fight for the top spot when their shows came out almost 365 days apart?