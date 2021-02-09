Julia Roberts Feuding With Jennifer Aniston, Natalie Portman, Lady Gaga, And Gwyneth Paltrow?

Julia Roberts is one of the top leading ladies in Hollywood, but is the actress feuding with fellow A-list ladies? Tabloids have claimed the Pretty Woman star doesn't get along with several of her colleagues in the industry. Gossip Cop rounded up a few reports about these allegations. Here’s what we know.
In 2018, the National Enquirer stated Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston were feuding over whose show would be a bigger hit. Aniston’s series, The Morning Show, was released on Apple + while Roberts’ show, Homecoming, premiered on Amazon. The tabloid claimed the two may have once been buddies but the two were in “direct competition with new TV shows, things had grown incredibly tense." An insider further revealed Roberts and Aniston were going “head to head” because neither one of them wanted to lose. Gossip Cop busted the phony account. Roberts’s show debut in November of that year, while The Morning Show aired a year later. Why would either of these entertainers fight for the top spot when their shows came out almost 365 days apart?
In 2019, Life & Style alleged Roberts snubbed Lady Gaga at that year’s Critics Choice Awards. The publication alleged Roberts had greeted and hugged the singer’s A Star is Born costar, Bradley Cooper, but completely ignored the pop star. A tipster disclosed Gaga “seemed annoyed that Julia wasn't singing her praises," and added, "Approval from Julia would mean that Gaga has officially been accepted as an actress, but Julia thought Gaga is overrated." Sure, Julia Roberts is considered to be America’s sweetheart, but Lady Gaga didn’t need her “approval.” Gossip Cop also checked with a source close to the situation who confirmed there weren’t any problems between the two stars.
Around the same time, Gossip Cop reported on a story from NaughtyGossip.com that purported Gwyneth Paltrow had beef with Julia Roberts. According to the website, Paltrow had issues with Roberts hanging out with her former husband, Chris Martin. NaughtyGossip, however, is often debunked by Gossip Cop and this story was more of the same. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Paltrow who dismissed the report as complete nonsense. Plus, Roberts appeared on Paltrow’s podcast, Goop. We doubt Paltrow would have the Runaway Bride actress on her show if the two didn’t get along.
Recently, the Enquirer declared Julia Roberts and Natalie Portman were at war over their respective lipstick brands. The paper alleged the former costars were no longer friends because Portman wanted to “outshine” Roberts’ Lancome line. “Natalie watched how massive Julia’s association with Lancome has been over the years, with a focus on Julia’s favorite shades and that’s what they’re trying to recreate with Dior,” an insider tattled. The source added, Portman was okay ditching her friendship with her Closer costar by “copying her and then telling mutual friends to buy her Dior makeup products.” Gossip Cop clarified the report and explained most Hollywood actresses and models have their own cosmetic brand, particularly lipstick. It wouldn’t make sense for Portman and Roberts to have a “lipstick war.”
In short, the tabloids often like to allege there’s a feud occurring in Hollywood. Unless it’s confirmed by the celebrities in question that problems are happening; it’s best not to believe everything you read.
Report: Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Castmates Want Him To Quit
Report: 'Rail-Thin' Renee Zellweger On 'Extreme' 500 Calorie Diet
Alex Rodriguez 'Furious' About Ben Affleck's Comments About Jennifer Lopez
Demi Moore's 'Frightening New Face' Worrying Friends And Family?