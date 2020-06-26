Julia Roberts 'Feels Like A Single Mom'?

Does Julia Roberts feel like a single mom due to her husband Danny Moder’s neglect? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop can debunk it.
In its “Hollywood’s Worst Husbands” section this week, Life & Style is claiming that Roberts has had it with her husband’s behavior. “Julia’s accused her husband of not pulling his weight,” an unnamed “source” tells the tabloid. “He likes his space and leaves her to do everything – which often makes Julia feel like a single mom.” The dubious tipster continued, “she’s made it clear that Danny should be helping out more around the house but nothing ever changes.”
This story could not be more false. Anybody with access to Roberts’ Instagram account – which is to say, everybody – could see for themselves that their marriage is strong. Along with her frequent posts showing her love for Moder, Roberts has expressed her appreciation for him as a father. This past Sunday, the Pretty Woman actress posted a picture of Moder and wished a Happy Father’s Day “to all the Fathers and Father figures. Most especially this man.” Maybe the tabloid shouldn’t have published this article so soon after Father’s Day.
It’s worth noting: a couple years ago, Roberts gave an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Harper’s Bazaar in which she stated that seeing tabloid rumors about her marriage ending made her “uncomfortable.” “It can still hurt my feelings, because I’m so proud of my marriage,” she told Winfrrey. “There’s so much happiness wrapped up in what we’ve found together.”
Tabloids have been convinced for years that Roberts and Moder’s marriage is crumbling, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary. In late 2018, Gossip Cop called out L&S’s affiliate publication Star for writing that the spouses would be getting a divorce after that Christmas. The story was just silly – earlier that month, Roberts stated in an interview that Moder had changed her life in “the most incredible, indescribable way.”
More recently, the National Enquirer, which is owned by the same company, claimed that Moder had caught Roberts kissing another man. “Love-hungry” Roberts, that tabloid said, had been seen kissing restauranteur Bruce Bozzi after an Oscars event, “right under Danny Moder’s nose.” Gossip Cop laughed off the story: Bozzi is gay, and married, and he and Roberts had just exchanged a kiss on the cheek while saying goodbye. No one could look at their interaction and seriously come away thinking that Roberts was cheating on her husband in front of him.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.