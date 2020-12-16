Julia Roberts Dumped Via Text, Liam Hemsworth Suing Miley Cyrus, And The Rest Of The Gossip You May Have Missed Today

Jennifer Aniston Engaged To Brad Pitt?

Of course, there is no more popular duo with the tabloids than Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. They infamously broke up 15 years ago, yet on an almost weekly basis, one dubious outlet or another makes the assertion that they are either getting back together, are secretly back together, getting married, or breaking up again after secretly getting back together. The latest claim comes from Woman’s Day, which insists that Aniston is subtly hinting that they are engaged.