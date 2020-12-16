Julia Roberts Dumped Via Text, Liam Hemsworth Suing Miley Cyrus, And The Rest Of The Gossip You May Have Missed Today

Julia Roberts' marriage to Danny Moder is constantly attacked by the supermarket tabloids. Gossip Cop suspects that it’s simply because Moder isn’t as big a star as his uber-famous wife and the gossip media just can’t wrap their heads around that. The couple have been together for almost two decades now and have three children together. Still, the tabloids insist they are on the verge of divorce. The latest report alleges that Moder dumped Julia Roberts via text message, which she read while walking on the beach.
Of course, there is no more popular duo with the tabloids than Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. They infamously broke up 15 years ago, yet on an almost weekly basis, one dubious outlet or another makes the assertion that they are either getting back together, are secretly back together, getting married, or breaking up again after secretly getting back together. The latest claim comes from Woman’s Day, which insists that Aniston is subtly hinting that they are engaged.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have kept their relationship on the downlow for the most part. That doesn’t stop the gossip media from inventing wild stories about them, however. The latest story claims that Waterhouse is pregnant with a “quarantine baby.” Gossip Cop investigated the claim and we wonder where the tabloid got this idea.
One of the craziest stories of 2019 was the end of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage. The roller-coaster relationship hit the brakes last year and ended after a decade of love and drama. Recently, Cyrus briefly spoke about the breakup for the first time, and according to New Idea, what she had to say isn’t sitting well with Hemsworth’s friends, who are apparently begging him to take Cyrus to court in a defamation suit.