Julia Roberts Dumped By Husband Via Text Message?

Is Julia Roberts a single woman now? A tabloid claims that the actress was dumped by her husband via text. Let's jump right into the report.
“Julia’s Heartbreak, Dumped By Text!” reads the headline for the latest article by Woman’s Day. According to the tabloid, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s 18-year marriage turned sour due to an alarming text she received on her phone. The publication uses a photo of the actress walking on the beach alone gazing at her phone as a reference for the story. “Whatever she saw, it wasn’t good news," an insider states.
The source continues, “She was glued to her phone and she seemed really unhappy.” The magazine then alludes to various rumors that implied her marriage is in peril. “They’re on different pages these days. Julia has upped and moved him and their three kids to San Francisco and apparently it’s made all of them miserable. Danny runs off back to LA whenever he can,” another unnamed source reveals.
The insider adds, “I’m surprised they’re in Hawaii for the festive season given she usually prefers a white Christmas in their New Mexico mountain retreat. But Danny’s a keen surfer so it seems like this could be a make it or break it trip. And going by the pictures, it’s not going well.”
The publication also mentions the spouses haven’t been seen in public together since February. Granted, we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the informant further discloses that the picture Roberts shared on her Instagram for the pair's 18th anniversary “was only for appearances” and nothing more. “It feels like things have been distant between them for so long now, it could be the end,” the tipster concludes.
Unfortunately for the magazine, Gossip Cop busted a similar narrative from a separate tabloid days ago. New Idea argued that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder went on their Hawaiian trip to try and salvage their marriage. The publication also purported that the trip was a “test” to see if the two could figure things out. Gossip Cop, however, corrected the bogus report, as we’ve done several times in the past. Plus, the idea that Roberts and Moder’s marriage is in shambles simply because the Pretty Woman star walked on a beach alone and looked down at her phone is the one of the most ridiculous narratives we’ve ever heard.
Additionally, Woman’s Day isn’t the most trustworthy source when it comes to Roberts and her marriage. Last year, the magazine claimed that Roberts was in hiding amid her marital problems. Over the summer, the tabloid incorrectly alleged that Moder became jealous over Roberts working with Denzel Washington. Clearly, the magazine lacks any insight into the actress and her personal life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
