Julia Roberts Dumped By Husband Via Text Message?

We've Heard This Story So Many Times Before

Unfortunately for the magazine, Gossip Cop busted a similar narrative from a separate tabloid days ago. New Idea argued that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder went on their Hawaiian trip to try and salvage their marriage. The publication also purported that the trip was a “test” to see if the two could figure things out. Gossip Cop, however, corrected the bogus report, as we’ve done several times in the past. Plus, the idea that Roberts and Moder’s marriage is in shambles simply because the Pretty Woman star walked on a beach alone and looked down at her phone is the one of the most ridiculous narratives we’ve ever heard.