Julia Roberts Ditching Hollywood To Become The Next Erin Brockovich?

Is Julia Roberts looking to leave Hollywood behind? A magazine is reporting that the actress is essentially going to take one of her most iconic roles to the next level. Gossip Cop looked into the shocking rumor.
Last week, the National Enquirer alleged that Julia Roberts was poised to become the next Erin Brockovich as she prepared to “chuck” Hollywood. The tabloid insisted that the actress wanted to start a new chapter for her family and herself in San Francisco. Supposed sources told the outlet the actress wanted to model herself after Brockovich since Roberts portrayed the activist in the 2000 biographical film.
“Julia wants to leave Hollywood in the rear-view mirror. Julia’s very involved in ending child poverty, equal rights for all, and coronavirus education,” a supposed insider “snitched” to the outlet. The publication brought up Roberts' interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci and reiterated a previous story from March that alleged the actress was “fed up” with the Hollywood scene. The magazine purported the actress is dragging husband Danny Moder and their three children to San Francisco for a new start.
“Julia wants to make a difference and improve her family life at the same time,” the dubious source added. The notion that the actress has to quit her career and become "the next Erin Brockovich" just to prove her activism is insulting, especially since Roberts has been very involved in social causes for quite a while. And while the actress has indeed used her social media page to educate her followers about the coronavirus, there’s no proof she’s relocating permanently to San Francisco to become a full-time activist. As of now, Roberts has at least two-films in pre-production, so the outlet’s premise that she’s “leaving Hollywood” is blatantly incorrect.
Additionally, the tabloids have been proven to have little insight into Roberts' life. Recently, Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer’s sister publication In Touch for falsely claiming that Julia Roberts is leaving Los Angeles because of financial problems. The tabloid insisted that Roberts and Moder were having money issues because of the lack of work due to the coronavirus and sold their homes rapidly to cover themselves. The outlet’s story was misleading and inaccurate. Gossip Cop disproved the tale by pointing out how the tabloid had misled readers with its claims about the sales' details.
Last year, we busted the tabloid for incorrectly stating that Roberts and Moder took a trip to Hawaii to save their marriage. The phony story asserted the couple’s relationship was plagued with years of fights, drama, and escalating tensions” and the trip brought the two “back together.” This, however, was false. As we’ve stated in the past, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s marriage is fine.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.