Is Julia Roberts Throwing Her Husband Out Of Her House?

By Elyse Johnson

Is Julia Roberts throwing husband Danny Moder out? A recent tabloid is claiming that the actress’s marriage is “hitting a crisis point” and she’s giving Moder the boot. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to New Idea, the actress is “at her wit’s end.” The outlet says that Roberts is selling their home, as living in lockdown during the current pandemic has allegedly been disastrous for their relationship. “Yes, they live in a mansion but it’s not big enough to stop the arguing and nasty insults,” a so-called source tells the outlet. The sketchy insider continues, arguing that despite the couple’s previous commitment to working hard on their marriage, the quarantine has brought “simmering issues” to a new head.

The publication further asserts that the biggest “elephant in the room” is the couple’s indecisiveness on where they should reside. The magazine contends that Julia Roberts wants to divide the family’s time between San Francisco and New Mexico, while Danny Moder is happy staying in Los Angeles. The tabloid alleges that the actress decided to “make her plans a reality” and bought a home in San Francisco. The supposed source adds, “She plunked down on this place and Danny didn’t have a lot choice in the matter.”

The tabloid’s entire narrative doesn’t make sense. For one, there is no proof that the couple has been arguing or spewing nasty insults towards each other. Additionally, the article is based on a story Gossip Cop previously corrected. Last month, we busted Woman’s Day for falsely claiming that Julia Roberts bought the San Francisco home as an “escape” from Danny Moder. The outlet ran with a similar story, saying the home was a sign the couple was “headed for divorce,” when in actuality, the spouses of 17 years are fine. Gossip Cop corrected the story when it came out, and we’re debunking this latest attempt by New Idea as well.

It’s hard to even believe New Idea in the first place since it has a history of being off-base with its stories about Roberts. In March 2019, Gossip Cop busted the phony outlet for falsely reporting that Danny Moder was upset about Roberts’ friendship with Sean Penn. The outlet made-up the story came after a picture of Roberts and Penn strolling arm-in-arm to Chris Martin’s birthday party. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who confirmed the narrative was nonsense.

Two months later, we debunked the bogus outlet for incorrectly saying Julia Roberts was pregnant with her fourth child. The magazine asserted that Roberts and Moder expanding their brood without providing any evidence that Roberts was even expecting. We dismissed the false story at the time, and given the fact that it’s been months since then with no fourth child, we were clearly in the right.