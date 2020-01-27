Julia Roberts And Danny Moder Had Huge Fight Over Leonardo DiCaprio?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Did Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder really get into a huge fight over Leonardo DiCaprio? That’s the ridiculous claim in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct it.

Last week, both Roberts and her husband were photographed chatting with DiCaprio at Sean Penn‘s 10th annual CORE gala in Los Angeles. Although the spouses engaged with the actor together, Woman’s Day insists Moder was mostly ignored during the conversation. According to the outlet, this led to an “all-out argument” between Roberts and her husband.

“She seemed quite smitten with [DiCaprio],” a so-called “onlooker” tells the magazine. “It was quite awkward to watch as Danny was often left out of their cozy chats. She was throwing down that dazzling smile to Leo the entire time, while Danny looked like the third wheel on Julia and Leo’s date night!”

Another alleged source maintains that Roberts and Moder got into a heated argument during their drive home from the charity event. “At first Danny tried to raise the subject gently but, as Julia often does, she ignored his concerns,” says the seemingly imaginary insider. “It hit a nerve with Danny, and he went ballistic about how she humiliated him at a time when half the U.S. tabloids are speculating she’s divorcing him. I’d bet they slept in separate bedrooms that night.” So, was this “source” hiding in the backseat of the couple’s car?

The tabloid’s article is total nonsense. For starters, there’s a photo of Roberts and Moder both smiling while chatting with DiCaprio at the event. It’s quite clear the cinematographer wasn’t left out of the conversation in any way. Additionally, the spouses have known DiCaprio for years and even sat with him at Penn’s previous galas. Roberts and Moder simply caught up with the actor at a charity event. The tabloid’s tale of drama is a total fabrication.

People magazine, a much more reliable source for celebrity news than Woman’s Day, reported that Roberts and Moder “were sweetly inseparable” during their date night at the CORE benefit. The publication shared additional photos of the couple cozying up throughout the evening.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Woman’s Day has made up a fake battle between the spouses of 17 years. Back in September, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Roberts and Moder got into an angry fight at a Rolling Stones concert. There was footage of the two at the concert to refute that bogus article.

This also isn’t the outlet’s first story involving a male movie star coming between Roberts and her husband. In December 2018, the magazine printed an absurd report about Roberts leaving her husband for Brad Pitt.The tabloid knows nothing about the actress’s marriage or her relationships with other celebrities.