Julia Roberts ‘Clashing Non-Stop’ With Husband Danny Moder?

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for over 18 years. One tabloid believes this marriage could be coming to an end very soon, so Gossip Cop looked into it. Here’s what we found.

Back in December OK! reported Julia Roberts and Danny Moder were taking a “make-or-break vacay” to Hawaii. An insider said this trip “was a last-ditch effort to save their troubled” marriage. The two had been “clashing for months while in lockdown in Malibu, mainly over Julia’s desire to move to San Francisco.”

Moder opposed a move because “his whole life is based around Hollywood, but Julia’s been digging in her heels.” While in Hawaii, the couple “had a chance to chill out and talk about all the stuff that’s been driving them crazy.” The article ends on a positive note by saying Hawaii’s “been working like a tonic” to heal their ailing relationship.

Roberts and Moder frequently travel to Hawaii. Every time they do, a tabloid says it’s a marriage-saving trip when in reality they just enjoy going to Hawaii. In August 2019, this very tabloid said Moder and Roberts were taking a trip to Hawaii to “salvage their marriage.” This was just a repeated story from a tabloid that knows its tropes well.

Since this is a very common story, Gossip Cop can comfortably say it’s bogus. Tabloids constantly target Roberts and Moder for any reason it can crack up, but the two are still happily together. Roberts recently posted a photo on Instagram as a cute tribute to her husband.

As for the part about moving, it’s worth noting that Roberts and Moder own more than one home, so a fight like the one described is kind of impossible. It is true that they acquired a property in San Francisco shortly after selling property in Malibu, but that’s really not out of the ordinary for this couple.

This is the same tabloid that claimed Roberts was in love with Richard Gere, so it certainly has no real insight into Roberts’s personal life. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Roberts losing weight over marriage trouble, and a silly story about the Notting Hill star demanding that Moder stop surfing. The next time Roberts and Moder take a trip to Hawaii, and it’s safe to say that will happen, you can expect yet another OK! story about how their marriage is falling apart. Don’t think anything of it, as the two are still happily married.

