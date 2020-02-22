Julia Roberts Caught Kissing Another Man By Husband Danny Moder?

Truth rating: 0

By Griffin Matis

Did Julia Roberts get caught smooching another person by Danny Moder? That’s the shocking claim from one magazine this week. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor.

“Julia Plants Juicy One On Another Guy!” screams the latest issue of the National Enquirer. Calling it “another blow to [the] rocky marriage,” the outlet claims that “love-hungry” Roberts was caught kissing “hunky millionaire restaurateur Bruce Bozzi” after an Oscars event. Even worse, the publication adds, it was “right under hubby Danny Moder’s nose.”

The two had only just recovered from “a year of ugly fights and confrontations that put the couple on the brink of a $200 million divorce,” the outlet writes, but Moder was instantly “enraged” when he saw his wife “openly smooching” Bozzi. “It may have been innocent, but given the rocky road they’re on, it’s no wonder Danny was furious,” an anonymous source “close to the couple” tells the publication. “For her to act this flirty with another man when everybody knows they’ve been having problems was like a slap in the face to Danny!”

Citing its previous reporting, the Enquirer argues that the two have been living separate lives and had a massive fight during Julia Roberts’ 52nd birthday. Further complicating the matter, the tabloid says, is that this all “comes on the heels of her blowing a wet kiss to very single Ocean’s Eleven co-star Brad Pitt on Instagram” after he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

“Danny continues to feel like he’s on the outside looking in, in this marriage,” another unnamed insider says. “They’ve tried couples therapy, you name it — but nothing’s worked. This latest episode might just be the straw that breaks the camel’s back!” Generally, when someone says “you name it,” they include more than a single thing, but we won’t count that against the source.

What we will hold against them is the fact that there’s one major omission in the tabloid’s long and venom-filled story. Not only is Bruce Bozzi gay, but he’s been married to his husband for over three years. The restaurateur exchanged vows with Bryan Lourd, Creative Artists Agency’s managing director, in 2016.

Bozzi himself posted a photo of him and Roberts walking together that same night with Moder in the background. The comments are even filled with fans laughing at another publication’s headline about Roberts being alone with a mysterious man. Plus, it was just two friends kissing each other the cheek to say goodbye — it wouldn’t be a big deal even if Bozzi was single and straight. It’s frankly a little concerning that the outlet and its writer failed to understand such a normal human interaction.

Roberts, meanwhile, posted a sweet message and photo for Valentine’s Day on Instagram for her husband, calling him the “light of my life.” The two have had a long and happy marriage, which is something Gossip Cop has verified time and time again. It’s also what makes it so interesting that the Enquirer refers to its previous claims as evidence.

Gossip Cop busted the birthday fight claim when it was first published in November. There was no fight. A little over a year ago, we also thoroughly debunked the same tabloid’s story about the couple getting a $245 million divorce on account of George Clooney. There was no divorce. The outlet has been harping on Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s marriage for years now, and it’s still got nothing to show for it. The couple remains married and free of drama the tabloid likes to allege.