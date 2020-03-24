Julia Roberts Texting Ex Benjamin Bratt Behind Danny Moder’s Back?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Julia Roberts texting her ex Benjamin Bratt behind her husband Danny Moder‘s back? One tabloid this week seems to think so, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

This week’s issue of NW is claiming that “by quite a few accounts,” Roberts’ marriage to Moder has “taken up residence on Struggle Street,” with the actress falling back on Bratt, her “One Who Got Away,” for comfort. The tabloid seems to have gotten the idea for the story following Roberts’ recent purchase of a house in San Francisco, Bratt’s hometown. “There’s no way she wouldn’t have sent Ben a friendly text to let him know she’s back,” a supposed source tells the tabloid. Note that this “source” doesn’t actually seem to know for a fact that that Roberts and Bratt are in contact – they just think it probably happened.

Roberts dated Bratt for three years before their relationship ended in 2001. “Julia wanted to get hitched – Ben didn’t,” the questionable source tells the tabloid. “Julia loved Ben. She always worried that she messed it up and perhaps he was her soulmate,” the source continues. “If Julia and Danny do ever get divorced… she’d no doubt hope for a second chance with Ben after all these years.”

This story is complete nonsense. It doesn’t make any sense for Roberts to have been the one to mess things up with Bratt if he was the one who “didn’t want to get hitched.” And speaking of, Bratt has been married to his wife Talisa Soto since 2002. Even if Roberts were to get divorced – and that’s not happening – she couldn’t just pick things up with Bratt nearly two decades after they split. The actor has been happily married for nearly two decades.

Regardless of all this, Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for Bratt, who dismisses the tale as “bananas.” Bratt and Roberts are not secretly texting. NW has a bad history of pairing the actress up with longtime exes: last year, she was allegedly leaning on Jason Patric to cope with her marriage problems. But Roberts and Moder are definitely not on the verge of divorce or living separate lives. On Valentine’s Day this year, Roberts posted a picture of her husband on Instagram, with the caption, “Happy [Valentine’s] Day to the light of my life.” They’re doing just fine.

For no clear reason, the gossip industry seems to love inventing stories about Roberts and Moder’s supposed marital strife. In February, Gossip Cop busted OK! for falsely reporting that the spouses were “fighting” to keep their marriage afloat. Earlier this month, Woman’s Day claimed Roberts bought the San Francisco house to “escape” Moder. These various articles about the happy couple are fabricated.