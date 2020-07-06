Julia Roberts Begging Husband To Stop Surfing Amid Marriage Tension?

It seems like the tabloids are always looking for a reason to create drama in Roberts and Moder’s marriage. Claiming Moder is an adrenaline junkie is just another useless tactic. While OK! asserts Moder’s hobbies are ticking Roberts off, it’s quite the opposite. The actress posted a photo of Moder for Father’s Day in which the cinematographer was holding his surfboard as he walked towards the ocean. If Roberts was uncomfortable with her husband surfing then why would she post such a photo? Additionally, the actress just shared a photo of her kissing her husband on the cheek in celebration of the pair's anniversary this past weekend, again discrediting any claims of "tension" in the marriage.