Julia Roberts Bans Amal Clooney From Set So She Can Have ‘Cozy Reunion’ With George Clooney?

Is Julia Roberts coming between George Clooney and Amal Clooney? One tabloid claims Robrets has “banned” Amal from a movie set so she can keep George “all to herself.” Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Julia And George: Yes, It’s On!’

According to New Idea, Julia Roberts “doesn’t want anything getting in the way of” her on-screen reunion with George Clooney, not even Amal Clooney. An insider says, “George is being encouraged not to have Amal or their twins visit him while they’re on” the set of the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney “is more than happy to oblige and has jokingly told Amal she’s been banned from the island set.”

An insider said that “given the dangers of travelling at the moment, it does make sense” for Amal and the twins to stay home, but Roberts “is said to be keeping the handsome silver fox all to herself.”

Bait-And-Switch

This is yet another bait-and-switch story from a tabloid notorious for them. The headline says “it’s on” beside photos of Roberts and Amal, but the story is not about this supposed feud at all. It just states that COVID-19 means travel is ill-advised. It’s true that Hollywood sets are mitigating the number of visitors for safety reasons, but it’s irresponsible to act as if a safety protocol is in place so Julia Roberts can have George Clooney “all to herself.”

The tabloid is willfully misleading its readers into thinking there’s more drama going on than there actually is. Shooting has not started on TIcket to Paradise yet, for Roberts is currently in Sydney filming Gaslit with Sean Penn. This supposed on-set ban can’t have happened as nobody is even on the set. This story is not only misleading, it’s also totally false.

Clooney Rumors Are Common

Gossip Cop has busted this tabloid numerous times for claiming that George Clooney was dumped by Amal. Its numerous divorce stories about the Clooneys are uniformly false, and the couple is still happily married. The same holds for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder.

This tabloid recently claimed that Roberts was hiding in New York City from her husband and used a photo from 2015 as evidence. We also busted its absurd story about Roberts wanting a baby with Richard Gere. Gere and Roberts have their own families to attend to and are not secretly together.

When shooting does begin on Ticket to Paradise, it remains to be seen what kind of safety precautions will be in place. Gossip Cop wouldn’t be surprised if families were asked to stay home, but this story is both misleading and premature.

More News From Gossip Cop

Who Is Demi Rose? How The Instagram Star Rose To Fame

Jennifer Lopez Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’?

Chrissy Teigen’s Hooters Uniform Is Missing One Important Piece [See The Pic]

‘Walking Skeleton’ Keith Urban Headed Towards Health Crisis?

Kanye West Taking Back ‘$50 Million’ In Gifts From Kim Kardashian In Divorce?