Julia Roberts And Richard Gere Secretly In Love? Here’s The Truth

Richard And Julia Were Going To Embark On The 'Pretty Woman' Tour?

In the summer of 2019, OK! disclosed Gere and Roberts were teaming up for a Pretty Woman reunion tour. An alleged insider revealed to the outlet that the former cast-mates had other motives for going on this supposed “tour.” The source disclosed the two were looking forward to catching up over “cozy dinners” but once again, didn’t want to jeopardize their marriages. Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that Gere and Roberts had “feelings” for each other and there was no other news of a tour for Pretty Woman happening. Given the popularity of the film, if there was ever going to be a “reunion” of any sort, every news outlet in America would’ve reported on it.