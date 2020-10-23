Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals How She Came Up With Iconic Seinfeld Dance

"Well this is how it happened," she said. "The writers wrote the script, I got it the night before the table read, right? And it says Elaine dances weird, but they didn't say how or anything so I thought, uhhh... So I got in front of the mirror and I tried out a couple of movements that I thought looked horrible. I came down to the kitchen and my husband was there and my mom was visiting at the time. I said, 'Okay guys, tell me which one of these is worse.' And I did it for them and they chose that one, and that's the one that I did in the show."