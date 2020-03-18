Josh Peck And Paige O’Brien’s Cutest Husband And Wife Moments

By Brianna Morton |

Former child star Josh Peck and his wife Paige O’Brien are literal couple goals. Peck, whose YouTube channel has over 3 million subscribers, and O’Brien have had what seems like a fairy tale romance, complete with a happily ever after in the form of their adorable son, Max. Over the course of their romance, they’ve shown us some beautiful moments as a family, and we’ve picked out the best ones.

Josh Peck may have been the famous child star on the hilarious Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, but that doesn’t mean he’s the only one in the family with comedic chops. O’Brien has shown again and again that she’s got just as big of a funny bone as her husband, but this Instagram post is probably our favorite.

That’s not to say that the couple doesn’t have their incredibly sweet moments as well. For instance, their engagement photo is too cute.

Then, of course, there’s the photos of their beautiful wedding in Malibu, California. It was like something out of a fairy tale. The wedding was beautifully timeless, and Paige O’Brien and Josh Peck dressed to match the occasion. For a guy who’s performed as many pratfalls as Peck, he sure does clean up nicely.

Soon after their marriage, Peck and O’Brien announced that they were expecting their first child. The happy occasion required another Instagram photo to mark the occasion, and the good-looking couple was more than happy to provide it. To match the vintage version of her dress, the first photo had a cute, old-timey filter to it.

That might have been the most serious the couple gets. After the birth of their son, Max, Josh Peck posted a photo of the night the couple first discovered they were expecting. Since it was a personal photo rather than a professional photo, the couple was a lot more casual.

He might have been celebrating the birth of his firstborn, but Peck’s first posted photo with his son still had a bit of his trademark humor. The photo itself was very sweet, but the caption is more than a bit goofy.

The family portraits only get cuter from there once the whole family’s involved. Peck obviously has some amazing dad skills brewing, and he’s got the mustache to match. Just in time for his first Father’s Day!

Every single photo this family takes together is almost too cute to bear, especially when they’re celebrating milestones as a family.

It’s such a joy to watch the family together, and hopefully they continue posting the different milestones as they come along.