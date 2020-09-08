Josh Duhamel, Fergie: Why They Divorced And How They Feel Now

Why Did Fergie And Josh Duhamel Get Divorced?

Over the next few years, the two seemed to have the perfect little family, but in 2017, the two announced their divorce in a joint statement. The statement read, via E! Online, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” Sources at the time insisted that there was no drama behind the split. “They completely grew apart,” one source told eonline. “This was a long time coming and they've been trying to sort everything out this past year.”