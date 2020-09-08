Josh Duhamel, Fergie: Why They Divorced And How They Feel Now

Former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie and her ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, have had a long and storied past. Though the two seem to be peacefully co-parenting their son together, there have been rumors for years that things are not nearly as amicable between them as would appear. Gossip Cop dug into the former spouses’ past, as well as rumors about their present to figure out just where the famous exes’ relationship stands today.
Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, first met Josh Duhamel on the set of Las Vegas, in which Duhamel starred when the Black Eyed Peas guest-starred in 2004. The two really hit it off and by 2007, Fergie and Duhamel announced their engagement. Two years later, Duhamel and Fergie exchanged vows on January 10, 2009. About nine months later, the couple weathered their first storm together after Duhamel was accused of infidelity.
An exotic dancer named Nicole Forrester claimed she’d had a one night stand with the actor after he’d come to the establishment where she worked. Both Fergie and Duhamel adamantly denied the allegations of an affair, with Duhamel’s rep telling People, “This is not the first, nor will it be the last, time that a stripper was paid a large amount of money to sell a false story about a celebrity. This story is absolutely ridiculous.”
Fergie’s rep also denied the allegations, flatly stating, “These allegations are nonsense.” The couple pulled past the scandal seemingly stronger than ever, with Fergie later telling Oprah Winfrey during an appearance on OWN’s Oprah’s Next Chapter, “When you go through difficult times, it really makes you stronger as a unit, as a partnership,” adding, “It does for us anyways. Our love today is a deeper love.”
Fergie later told Winfrey, “Definitely we’re strong today because of anything difficult that’s happened with us. We deal with it. We communicate. Communicating is the most important thing.” A few years after the scandal blew over, in 2013, Duhamel and Fergie welcomed their son, Axl Duhamel.
Over the next few years, the two seemed to have the perfect little family, but in 2017, the two announced their divorce in a joint statement. The statement read, via E! Online, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” Sources at the time insisted that there was no drama behind the split. “They completely grew apart,” one source told eonline. “This was a long time coming and they've been trying to sort everything out this past year.”
Another source confirmed that the two weren’t at odds with each other, telling the outlet, “There wasn't one big fight or final straw. They have a lot of love for each other and for each other's families and there's no bad blood.”
At the heart of the matter was the couple’s son, and both parties seemed to be willing to focus their efforts in that direction. A third source told the site, “Fergie still has the most respect for Josh and they will continue to have a healthy relationship while co-parenting.” Though the divorce took two years to finalize before finally reaching its conclusion in November 2019, both Fergie and Josh Duhamel seem to be yet another model divorced couple who’ve come together for the good of their son.
Seeing as how they grew apart, it’s no surprise that Fergie and Josh Duhamel have different focuses moving forward. Fergie has continued to focus on her career and her son, while Duhamel has essentially done the same, with one addition. Duhamel revealed during a visit to Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, via People, that he was looking for a woman who was still young enough to have kids.
“I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years,” Duhamel said. “So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just [expletive] anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”
Duhamel also made clear how he feels about his ex-wife, telling Shepard, “Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby.” Naturally, the tabloids have a different tale to tell. If those outlets are to be believed, the relationship between ex-spouses has been quite fraught over the years.
In 2018, about a year and a half before the divorce between Fergie and Duhamel was finalized, OK! reported that the divorce was turning nasty between them. At the heart of the problem was Fergie’s jealousy towards Duhamel’s new romantic interests, the outlet and its equally dubious sources insisted. “It's no secret Josh has a ton of female admirers, but hearing constantly about how he's moving on must be painful for Fergie,” the snitch reported.
The source went on to claim that Fergie planned to use Duhamel’s dating life as “ammunition” against him in court during their custody battle. “Josh wants joint custody, but if he's got women constantly coming and going from his bachelor pad, she may push for full custody,” the insider revealed, adding, “If things get uglier, he'll do whatever it takes to ensure he maintains his relationship with his son.” Gossip Cop was happy to learn that no such dramatics ever took place. A rep for the singer told us there was no animosity between her and Duhamel, which totally matches Fergie’s earlier statements about solidarity between herself and her co-parent.
Equally absurd was a report from that same outlet just a few months later. Now, Fergie and Josh Duhamel were supposedly getting back together and renewing their vows. A suspicious tipster told the magazine, “They've realized that they were always meant to be. They're actually planning a vow renewal as a way to symbolize a fresh start. They want to spend the rest of their lives together.” The questionable source added, “They've been through difficult times, but have stuck it out. Now they're one big happy family again.”
What a load of crock. This is just another way that tabloids cover themselves at both ends. If the divorce continued uninterrupted, then OK!’s earlier report was correct. If they get back together, then the outlet can pat themselves on the back. A source close to Fergie confirmed Gossip Cop’s hunch that the entire story was false, adding, “I don't know where [the tabloids] get this stuff.” We ask ourselves every single day.
The truth of the matter is that Josh Duhamel and Fergie cared for each other very deeply for a number of years and eventually, their relationship ran its course. The same thing happens to couples every single day. The only difference is the levels of fame. There is nothing particularly salacious about either Fergie and Duhamel’s divorce or their relationship today, no matter what the tabloids try to imply.