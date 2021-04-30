Gossip Cop

News

Josh Duggar Charged With Multiple Counts Of Child Pornography

H
Hugh Scott
12:10 pm, April 30, 2021
Josh Duggar's mugshot on April 29th, 2021
(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Yesterday, Gossip Cop reported that Josh Duggar, star of 19 Kids and Counting had been arrested in his home state of Arkansas and was being held on federal counts, and now we know what he’s been charged with. Duggar was arraigned this morning on multiple counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. He appeared in court via Zoom and pled not guilty.

If convicted, the reality star could face up to 20 years in federal prison for each count, as well as a substantial fine. The two counts include the allegation at least some of the photos were of minors under 12. Duggar will be held until a May 5th detention hearing and should be released on bond, the judge ordered that he not live in a house with minor children, which will be a problem, as he and his wife announced last week she is pregnant with their 7th child.

The indictment for both counts by a grand jury in the United States Western District Court of Arkansas reads: Between on or about May 14, 2019, and on or about May 16, 2019, in the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division, the Defendant, JOSHUA JAMES DUGGAR, knowingly received child pornography, as that term is defined by 18 United States Code Section 2256(8)(B), using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce and that had been mailed, and had been shipped and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce by any means, including computer, and attempted to do so.

In 2015, it was revealed that Josh Duggar’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, told police that Josh had molested multiple girls when he was a teenager, including four of his sisters, though charges were never brought in that case. This is believed to be a separate accusation.

Story is developing…

