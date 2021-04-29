Josh Duggar, one of the many stars of 19 Kids and Counting, has been arrested in Arkansas, per TMZ. There is no word yet on why the controversial reality star has been detained.

According to TMZ, Josh Duggar is being held without bail in Washington County, Arkansas. The site also mentions that back in November it reported Duggar’s place of employment, a car dealership, was searched by agents in a federal probe, but again, details were scarce.

Josh Duggar is no stranger to bad news. In 2015, he was publicly accused of molesting five girls while he was a teenager. Later that summer, he was outed in a data breach by the adultery/dating site Ashley Madison and admitted he’d been unfaithful to his wife. Later that very same year he was accused by adult film star Danica Dillon of offering her $1500 for sex, which she says she accepted.

In a statement after the Ashley Madison breach, Duggar said, “I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the Internet and this has become a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.”

Duggar’s wife, Anna, stuck with him and last week announced she was expecting the couple’s seventh child.

This story is still developing.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Claim Malia Obama Is A Wild Child

Wendy Williams Visibly Loses It With Rude Behavior From Guest On ‘Wendy Williams Show,’ Watch Here

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant

‘The Talk’ Loses 4th Host In Less Than A Year