Jorge Garcia Weight Loss: Did Hurley From ‘Lost’ Shed Over 100 Pounds?

If you’ve seen Lost, you’ve definitely heard of Jorge Garcia. He played the comedic and “cursed” lottery winner, Hugo “Hurley” Reyes. Even if you haven’t seen Lost, you’ve probably seen Garcia and his signature curly hair pop up on your screen at some point. But outside of his acting career, Garcia has consistently made headlines for his fluctuating weight. Some reports claim that the actor lost over 100 pounds but has since gained it back. Here’s the truth on Jorge Garcia’s weight loss journey.

Jorge Garcia Starred In ‘Lost’ And ‘Hawaii Five-O’

(ABC)

Audiences know Garcia from his role as Hurley on Lost. The show ran for six seasons, from 2004 to 2010, and Garcia’s character was at the center of the action. And if you’re a Weezer fan, you definitely recognize him from the cover art for their 2010 album, Hurley.

Despite being one of the most loveable characters on the show, his weight was constantly a topic of discussion amongst viewers at home and in publications. For example, the Chicago Tribune ran a story during the show’s second season, “Biggest ‘Lost’ mystery: Why is Hurley still fat?”

Although plagued by negative comments about his size, Garcia continued to book gigs and expand his on-screen career. Since Lost, he’s appeared in a number of roles on the big screen and the small screen. He played Anton the Giant in Once Upon a Time, Dr. Diego Soto in Alcatraz, and he even popped up in a couple of episodes of Californication. But his most prominent role after Lost was his role as Jerry Ortega in Hawaii Five-O. There, he played a conspiracy theorist who eventually earned a spot on the task force. He left the show in 2019. Most recently, he starred in a film called Nobody Knows I’m Here.

Jorge Garcia Reportedly Lost Over 100 Pounds

Garcia’s weight has visibly fluctuated over the years. Reports from various sites claim that the Lost actor shed 100 pounds. A report by National Enquirer, which Daily Mail shared in 2014, claimed that the actor’s family and friends were concerned about his health as he pushed 400 pounds.

“We’re talking Type 2 diabetes or, worse, a heart attack,” a friend of the actor allegedly told National Enquirer. The report described his condition as “grave,” and it mentioned that bariatric surgery could be the only hope.

In the following years, he showed off a visibly thinner physique on Hawaii Five-O.

(CBS)

So did his loved ones convince him to shed a bunch of weight? It’s not like the National Enquirer is known for its truthfulness.

Some of the oldest reports about Garcia’s weight date back to 2006 when he interviewed with the New York Times. In the article, the writer mentioned that weight isn’t Garcia’s favorite conversation piece. But at the time, the actor said he was making adjustments to his diet, working with a personal trainer, and steering clear of the craft services table on set. Later that year, he told Maxim that he had lost 30 pounds.

A few years later, Garcia had reportedly adopted a vegan lifestyle. Sources at the time cited a stand-up comedy set where he referenced his new lifestyle. In a 2012 blog post, he shared with his followers that he was growing fond of “nooch.” Nooch is another term for nutritional yeast, which is a common substitute for cheese in vegan dishes. It’s also known to aid in weight loss because of its high levels of vitamin B-12, protein, and fiber.

In 2015, he was still eating plant-based, as evidenced by this post he shared on his Instagram.

So did Jorge Garcia really lose 100 pounds? It’s possible, and it’s not far-fetched. Chrissy Metz once revealed that she lost 100 pounds in five months just by walking and eating healthy. However, Garcia has not gone on record to say how much weight he lost.

Some websites claim he got gastric bypass surgery, but there’s no evidence to support that claim.

Outside of the 30-pound weight loss he experienced during his time on Lost, Garcia has not publicly revealed his weight or commented on the total number of pounds he’s lost. He likely lost weight with everything he has shared over the years: adopting an active lifestyle and sticking to the plant-based diet.

Has Jorge Garcia Kept The Weight Off In 2021?

Garcia rarely makes public appearances, which leaves fans wondering about the status of his weight loss. If he really lost 100 pounds, has he gained it all back?

Daily Mail published photos of the actor running errands in Los Angeles along with his wife. The pictures the publication shared make it seem like he has gained the weight back.

The most recent selfie shared on Instagram seems to show him at a heavier weight, but it isn’t easy to gauge someone’s size just based on photos.

No matter the size, what’s essential about Jorge Garcia’s weight loss is his health. It’s impossible to know someone’s health status by looking at pictures and theorizing about their weight. Whether he’s content with his size today or actively trying to lose weight, we wish him the best.