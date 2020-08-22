Jonathon Scott And Zooey Dechannel Planning Post Covid Wedding In Las Vegas?

There are a few problems with the story. First, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott aren’t engaged. The two haven't made any announcements about an engagement or wedding plans. Additionally, Gossip Cop ran the narrative by a spokesperson for Deschanel who confirmed the story isn’t true. The only truth to the story is that the couple does seem to make each other very happy. Deschanel recently posted a photo on Instagram of herself kissing the Property Brothers star on the cheek in commemoration for his birthday.