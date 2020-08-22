Jonathon Scott And Zooey Dechannel Planning Post Covid Wedding In Las Vegas?

Are Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott planning to wed after the coronavirus epidemic ends? A tabloid reports the couple is looking to get married in Las Vegas. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct the story.
The National Enquirer suggests wedding bells will happen soon for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. The actress and the television personality have been together for about a year, but the paper states the two are headed towards a “post-pandemic” wedding. The tabloid’s insiders state Scott’s twin brother, Drew, “had his reservations” about Deschanel because she is “twice divorced.” “But,” the insider continues, “now he’s thrilled at how happy she makes Jonathan.”
The supermarket magazine notes that Drew was also worried about Jonathan after his marriage to Kelsy Ully ended in 2013. “Zooey’s convinced Drew his fears were unfounded. Now he can’t wait for her to join the family,” reveals the insider. The unnamed source further states Deschanel and Scott want an “intimate” ceremony at the Las Vegas mansion the brothers once shared.
There are a few problems with the story. First, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott aren’t engaged. The two haven't made any announcements about an engagement or wedding plans. Additionally, Gossip Cop ran the narrative by a spokesperson for Deschanel who confirmed the story isn’t true. The only truth to the story is that the couple does seem to make each other very happy. Deschanel recently posted a photo on Instagram of herself kissing the Property Brothers star on the cheek in commemoration for his birthday.
“This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake,” the New Girl star wrote. The couple, who met each other on Carpool Karaoke, have also spoken out about their budding romance, with Deschanel calling Scott "gentlemanly."
Since it was first revealed that two were dating, the tabloids have created various inaccurate stories about their relationship. Last September, Star reported that Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott were moving in together. Gossip Cop dismissed this article since the two were residing in completely different states.
Two months later, Life & Style prematurely purported Deschanel and Scott was getting engaged. With no real evidence to support its claim, the tabloid maintained the pair were “thinking about taking the next step” and “planning out their future.” The publication also claimed that "some were also warning Deschanel not to rush into anything," because they feared she “could be on the rebound.” Gossip Cop checked with a more qualified source, a spokesperson for Deschanel, who denounced the bogus story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.