Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel Planning Las Vegas Wedding, Says Report

Are Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel still planning their dream wedding? One year ago Gossip Cop debunked a story about the couple preparing for a lavish post-COVID wedding in Las Vegas. Let’s check back in to see what happened.

Post-Pandemic Wedding Joy For Johnathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel?

The National Enquirer reported that Scott and Deschanel were already planning their wedding. While Johnathan’s brother Drew was concerned about Deschanel’s multiple divorces, he had eventually come around on her. An insider said, “Zooey’s convinced Drew his fears were unfounded. Now he can’t wait for her to join the family.” Deschanel and Johnathan were allegedly planning an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in a home the brothers once shared.

Gossip Cop ran this story by a spokesperson for Deschanel. We were told that the story was not true. While Johnathan and Deschanel were clearly enamored with each other, and still are, there were no legitimate wedding plans in the works.

What Are Deschanel, Scott Up To Now?

COVID-19 ebbed in the spring before it surged over the summer, and many found time to party and get married. Deschanel and Johnathan are not those people. Despite having ample time, they’ve yet to get married or even engaged as this outlet promised. This story was clearly false, or else there would be some rings to see at this point.

Deschanel and Johnathan did have reason to celebrate this month. The couple celebrated their second anniversary. Deschanel wrote on Instagram “still my favorite.” Scott lovingly replied, “I knew two years ago that you were gonna change my life.” Isn’t that sweet?

Gossip Cop also seriously doubts there was ever any tension between Deschanel and Drew at all. Deschanel appeared on an episode of Celebrity IOU alongside the brothers. Drew jokingly said, “I kind of felt like I was third-wheeling on that entire renovation!”

Other Tall Tales

This very article ran the polar opposite of this story. It claimed Deschanel was only dating Scott as a booty call, and it promised that the love wouldn’t last. The love has lasted, and these conflicting reports prove this tabloid knows nothing.

It later reported that an ongoing lawsuit was wreaking havoc on Scott and Deschanel’s relationship, but that’s not accurate at all. The titular Property Brothers weren’t even named in the lawsuit in question, so there’s no reason it would destroy any relationships. Rumors continue to swirl about how serious Deschanel and Scott are. An engagement looks likely at the moment, but you shouldn’t believe it if you see it in the Enquirer.