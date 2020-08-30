Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel And Drew Scott, Linda Phan Both Announcing Their First Pregnancies?

The story notes that the Property Brothers stars are in a good place in their lives with their TV franchise and their impending fatherhood. The unnamed source further claims that Drew and his wife are reportedly expecting twins, and Jonathan is planning to pop the question to Deschanel before she gives birth. The insider adds that Jonathan is “having the ring custom-made by a top-notch jeweler and wants to pop the question over a candlelight dinner.” The publication’s tipster continues that Phan and Deschanel are in full planning mode, even though their due dates are months away. “It’s been an unexpected whirlwind, but the four of them are happy,” says the insider. “This is the best news ever.”