Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel And Drew Scott, Linda Phan Both Announcing Their First Pregnancies?

Could Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel be expecting a baby? A magazine claims that not only is Scott going to be a dad, but his brother, Drew, and his wife, Linda Phan, are also pregnant. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and can correct it.

Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel's Alleged Baby Joy

In a new article by OK!, the publication affirms Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have recently discovered their having their first child. The magazine also states that around the same time, Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are also expecting a baby. The outlet quotes an insider who says, “The fact that both brothers are expecting is shocking. But Jonathan and Drew are thrilled.”

The story notes that the Property Brothers stars are in a good place in their lives with their TV franchise and their impending fatherhood. The unnamed source further claims that Drew and his wife are reportedly expecting twins, and Jonathan is planning to pop the question to Deschanel before she gives birth. The insider adds that Jonathan is “having the ring custom-made by a top-notch jeweler and wants to pop the question over a candlelight dinner.” The publication’s tipster continues that Phan and Deschanel are in full planning mode, even though their due dates are months away. “It’s been an unexpected whirlwind, but the four of them are happy,” says the insider. “This is the best news ever.”

The Property Brothers Aren't Dealing With Pregnancies

Unfortunately, this whimsical story that comes off as a fairy tale is just that — a fairy tale. Gossip Cop ran the piece by a rep for Deschanel who says the article is false. Since it was revealed that Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel were dating, the tabloids have concocted various incorrect stories about the story. Recently, we busted the National Enquirer for claiming Scott and Deschanel were planning a post-COVID wedding. The paper contended the two planned to wed once the pandemic was over in Las Vegas. However, Gossip Cop learned this wasn’t true.

The two aren’t even engaged and have no plans to wed as of yet. Last November, Life & Style reported that Deschanel and Scott were getting engaged. The outlet asserted that Scott was moved by Drew’s nuptials to his wife that he was ready to take the plunge with the New Girl star. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Deschanel to get confirmation about the story and was told that this was a false narrative.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.

