Which Jonas Brother Has The Highest Net Worth?

It’s often just a matter of time before the hottest boy band of the moment slips into obscurity. That’s definitely not the case with the Jonas Brothers. Despite some bumps in the road, the sibling trio is still on top of their game after 15 years. But which member of the Jonas Brothers is the richest? Each of them has pursued various business deals outside of the band, leaving them with different balances in their bank accounts. For instance, Kevin Jonas’ net worth includes unexpected money made in the construction business; meanwhile, Joe Jonas’ net worth involves earnings from side projects in entertainment. Finally, there’s Nick Jonas’ net worth, which is undoubtedly helped by major endorsements. Let’s find out which member of the Jonas Brothers earns bragging rights to the fattest fortune.

The Jonas Brothers Have Been A Smashing Success Since 2005

(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Pop trio the Jonas Brothers won throngs of teens over in the 2000s with their catchy tunes and cute faces. Comprised of siblings Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, the group got their start touring with major artists like Kelly Clarkson and the Backstreet Boys. In 2006, they released their debut album, It’s About Time.

After moving to Disney’s Hollywood Records in 2007, the brothers blew up. Their self-titled album was certified Platinum and peaked at 5 on the US Billboard 200. They also became fixtures on the Disney Channel, which led to an opening act gig for Miley Cyrus’ Best of Both Worlds Tour.

Their third studio album, A Little Big Longer, was released in August 2008. It was their first to reach number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The following year, they starred in two seasons of the semi-fictional Disney Channel series Jonas.

Their fourth album, Lines, Vines, and Trying Times, was released in 2009 and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. The brothers spent 2011 working on solo careers, but by the time they reconnected for a fifth album, the dynamics of the group had changed. On October 29, 2013, the Jonas Brothers announced they were splitting up due to infighting and creative differences. Their fifth release, tentatively titled V, was reworked into the live album LiVe.

Six years seemed to be enough time to heal wounds. In 2019, the Jonas Brothers reunited and released the album Happiness Begins. It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200; its lead single “Sucker” also nabbed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The group was welcomed back as if they had never left the scene in the first place. But what was each brother doing during the downtime? And now that they’ve all had a chance to pursue individual opportunities, which one made out with the biggest bag?

Which Jonas Brother Has The Highest Net Worth In 2021?

As a musical group, the Jonas Brothers made major money at the peak of their careers. But as siblings, they also earned separate paydays for personal projects. Here’s the net worth of each of the Jonas Brothers and what they were up to during their time away from the band.

Kevin Jonas

(lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Eldest brother Kevin Jonas has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Outside of music, Kevin has enjoyed success as a reality star. He and his wife Danielle starred in the E! reality series Married to Jonas from August 2012 to May 2013. The following year, he competed on the seventh season of Celebrity Apprentice. (Unfortunately, he was booted in the second episode.)

He also took an unexpected turn and became a co-founder of the residential construction company Jonas Werner Homes. The LA Times reported in 2016 that Kevin sold his New Jersey home, built by his own company, for $2.25 million. He also appeared in an episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, helping former cast member Kathy Wakile build her dream home.

Unfortunately, Jonas Werner proved to be less than lucrative. In 2018, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

But Kevin’s entrepreneurial spirit remains. His other roles include co-CEO of the Blu Market, an influencer marketing company, and partner at PhillyMack Games, a game development company named after Jonas Brothers manager Phil McIntyre.

Joe Jonas

(lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Like Kevin, middle brother Joe Jonas also has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Joe had a decent music career independent of his siblings. In 2011, he released his first solo album Fastlife and joined Britney Spears on her European tour. He also formed the dance-rock band DNCE. Their 2015 single “Cake by the Ocean” peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earned the group a 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards nomination for Favorite New Artist.

Joe also appeared as a mentor on The Voice and a judge on the show’s Australian version.

Joe and his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, live in an Encino, California mansion they purchased for $14.1 million in 2019.

Nick Jonas

(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

The youngest of the Jonas Brothers, Nick edges out both of his big bros with an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Nick’s success comes from every facet of the entertainment industry. He’s released three solo albums since 2014, each of which produced a top ten hit.

On the small screen, he’s had multiple roles: Kingdom, Scream Queens, and even a few guest appearances on Hawaii Five-O. On the big screen, he starred in both Jumanji films: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, in addition to Midway, a World War II film.

Nick also works behind the scenes. In 2020 he was an executive producer for the rom-com series Dash & Lily.

Even if his acting and production pursuits never took off like his music career, Nick is still sitting on piles of cash thanks to brand partnerships and endorsements. In February, Nick—a diabetic—appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the blood glucose monitoring system Dexcom. He also partnered with designer John Varvatos on two separate ventures: the apparel collaboration JV x NJ and the tequila brand Villa One.

In November 2019, he and his wife Priyanka Chopra spent an astonishing $20 million for a 20,000-square-foot house in Encino. It looks like he doesn’t want to stray far from his brother now that they’ve resumed making music together.