By Elyse Johnson |

Jonah Hill’s success came from his breakout performances in the Superbad, Moneyball, Knocked Up, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Hill’s start in the industry was undeniably a good one, but he may have some competition from another member in his family. Beanie Feldstein, the actor’s younger sister, is creating buzz for herself with her critically acclaimed roles in Lady Bird and Booksmart. She’s even one of the presenters for the upcoming Academy Awards. It isn’t uncommon for Hollywood to have siblings and relatives pursuing the same dreams, but sometimes things could get ugly.

This doesn’t seem to be the case for Hill and Feldstein, who consider each other “best friends.” Feldstein shared this sentiment when she discussed her brother’s engagement to Gianna Santos. “Oh, my God, I mean, he’s my best friend in the world, so I’m always excited for him,” the actress said.

Jonah Hill offered Beanie Feldstein some comedic insight

Since Feldstein just started acting, it’s not surprising that her big brother gave her some advice in regards to her career. Feldstein recently shared her favorite piece of advice he’s given her. While she filmed Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, he offered her an important note for comedy.

“The best advice he ever gave me was ‘no joke is precious.’ When we were doing Neighbors 2, actually, he was like, ‘You’re gonna film so much stuff that’s going to end up on the cutting room floor,’ just because that’s how comedies work. That was such good advice because you over-film and then they cut it down,” Feldstein shared with Us.

The actress continued that she and her brother give each other advice all the time, particularly during family engagements. In fact, it was her brothers that gave her the stage name she uses today. Though her first name is Elizabeth, she chose the childhood nickname “Beanie” instead.

The Feldstein family has been involved in entertainment for quite some time, as Hill and Feldstein’s parents both have ties to the industry. Their father, Richard Feldstein, is a tour accountant for Guns N’ Roses, and their mother, Sharon Lyn, is a costume designer and fashion stylist. Their eldest brother, Jordan Feldstein, was the manager for Maroon 5, but he died of a blood clot at the age of 40 in 2017.

Feldstein began acting in 2002 when she made her debut television appearance on the sitcom, My Wife and Kids. In addition to her role as one of the presenters at the Oscars, Feldstein has a busy future. Her next projects will be the upcoming drama, The Humans, and her portrayal of Monica Lewinsky in the FX anthology, American Crime Story: Impeachment.