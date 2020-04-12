Jon Voight Trying To Convince Angelina Jolie To ‘Back Off’ Jennifer Aniston?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Jon Voight is not telling his daughter Angelina Jolie to “back off” Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. A problematic tabloid report claiming that is wrong. Gossip Cop can explain.

According to a piece in this week’s Globe, Voight wants Jolie to “bury the ax with Brad & Jen.” Voight, who has a complicated relationship with his daughter, has been pleading with Jolie to back off Aniston especially, according to an anonymous source. The so-called “insider” says, “he can’t stand by and watch Angie take out her revenge on people he cares about.” This supposed insider goes to say that Voight “adores his grandkids and has always had a very high opinion of Brad — so this constant fighting is tearing him to pieces and he felt compelled to speak up.”

Last week, Gossip Cop debunked a phony report by the same tabloid that alleged that Angelina Jolie was threatening to “drag” Jennifer Aniston into court and have her lawyers grill the Friends star about her relationship with Brad Pitt. This latest story is a continuation of that bogus narrative, this time bringing Jon Voight into it. The “insider” contends, “Jon told her Jen didn’t do anything wrong and doesn’t deserve to dragged into this fight.” Another suspicious source adds, “Jon and Jen are good friends, Jon has been a mentor to her and Jen goes to him for career advice all the time.”

There is a lot to unpack from this ridiculous story. For one, Gossip Cop already debunked the very premise that Jolie was trying to get Aniston on the stand in a custody hearing between her and Pitt. Secondly, there is absolutely no evidence that Aniston and Voight are friends. The likelihood that she would see Voight as a mentor after her marriage came apart because of an affair between her then-husband and Voight’s daughter seems remote, at best.

Finally, for about the millionth time on this website: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not a couple. They aren’t living together, they aren’t getting married, and they aren’t adopting children together. Simply put, the couple are on good terms 15 years after they divorced, but they are not in a romantic relationship of any kind. This is just another in a long line of bogus tabloid stories inventing drama and intrigue where none exists. Gossip Cop has repeatedly debunked the entire premise.

The Globe is especially obsessed with insisting some sort of love triangle exists between Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt. Last December, the unreliable outlet alleged that Aniston and Jolie were going to have a “showdown” during awards season. Of course, they never did, because the story wasn’t true, which Gossip Cop reported at the time.

Still, less than a month later, the Globe invented a new angle: Angelina Jolie was refusing to eat because she was upset after a picture of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together at the Golden Globes broke the internet. That story was also patently false, and Gossip Cop busted the article for the nonsense that it was — just like we are with this latest phony report.