Jon Stewart 'Let Himself Go,' Became Total 'Slob?'

Gossip Cop's Take

Though the tabloid went out of its way to paint Jon Stewart as a “slob,” the only differences in his appearance are that he’s not wearing a suit and he has a beard. Oddly enough, the Enquirer has a bizarre routine of equating beards with sloppiness. The outlet once claimed Amal Clooney demanded George shave his “gross” beard. A source close to the couple dismissed the rumor, and since the actor still has a beard, it’s clear the report was false. This tabloid’s sister outlet, the Globe, also used this stereotype recently when it used Ryan Seacrest’s beard as proof that his life was in a tragic “tailspin.”