Jon Stewart 'Let Himself Go,' Became Total 'Slob?'

A tabloid reported earlier this year that Jon Stewart had turned into an “unsightly slob” in the five years since he left The Daily Show. The outlet’s insiders claimed the famed host had “let himself go.” Gossip Cop looked into the report and has a few points that we’d like to clarify.
“Jon Stewart’s Shocking Slob Story!” read the headline out of the National Enquirer, followed by the subheading, “TV Host Turned Director Looks Too Busy To Bathe.” The tabloid reported that “smooth TV talker” Jon Stewart had transformed from “sophisticated star” to an “unsightly slob” in the five years after handing The Daily Show off to his successor Trevor Noah. A snitch told the tabloid, “He’s let himself go badly,” adding,
His office is a mess and his personal appearance has gone to hell! His hair is all over the place and he dresses like a slob!
So-called “friends” of Stewart blamed his “busy workload” for the actor/director’s altered appearance. Stewart had recently finished directing his film Irresistible and had been hard at work producing The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Sources also told the outlet that Stewart had been locking himself in his editing suite for “12-hour shifts” and was “obsessing” over his latest film project. When he does emerge from his work, Stewart looks completely different from how he used to when he hosted The Daily Show.
Back then, the outlet noted, Stewart had been known for his “snazzy suits,” but now? Not so much. The tabloid drew a comparison between Stewart’s Emmy Awards outfit compared to his more casual look at the 2018 Stand Up For Heroes event. At the former, Stewart wore a black suit and tie. At the latter, he wore a dark gray jacket and blue t-shirt. The snitch concluded, “It’s like he’s going out of his way to be messy.”
Though the tabloid went out of its way to paint Jon Stewart as a “slob,” the only differences in his appearance are that he’s not wearing a suit and he has a beard. Oddly enough, the Enquirer has a bizarre routine of equating beards with sloppiness. The outlet once claimed Amal Clooney demanded George shave his “gross” beard. A source close to the couple dismissed the rumor, and since the actor still has a beard, it’s clear the report was false. This tabloid’s sister outlet, the Globe, also used this stereotype recently when it used Ryan Seacrest’s beard as proof that his life was in a tragic “tailspin.”
Jon Stewart wasn’t becoming a slob and it’s a stretch to even call the comedian “messy.” This tabloid has targeted Stewart before with false accusations. It reported this fall that Stewart was “crushed” over the collapse of his filmmaker career and was refusing to return to television. Since Stewart recently signed a contract with AppleTV for a new current event show, the outlet clearly had no clue what it was talking about.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Prince Harry Headed For Rehab?
George Clooney 'Dumped' By Wife Amal?
Ashley Graham Shows Off Stretch Marks In Sassy Underwear On Instagram
Report: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin 'Disgusted' Over Teen Daughter Dating Scott Disick
Prince Charles 'Kicked Out Of Palace' Due To 'The Crown' Backlash?