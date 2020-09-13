Jon Hamm Opens Up Like 'Never Before': Sobriety, Love, And Loss

Notice A Problem Here?

Gossip Cop thought one major detail stood out and you might have noticed it too. Where were the quotes from Jon Hamm? As the headline says, “Jon Tells All,” a reader would understandably expect to see some heartfelt comments from the Baby Driver star, but alas, in typical tabloid fashion, this is just a disappointing bait and switch. Hamm doesn’t, in fact, tell anything. Every quote comes from a supposed “insider,” whose relationship to Hamm is never explained. Is it a close friend? A family member? A fellow actor? Who knows. Most likely, the source is not very close to Hamm, or even completely made up.