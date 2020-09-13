Jon Hamm Opens Up Like 'Never Before': Sobriety, Love, And Loss

Jon Hamm is telling all in a new article this week. He’s ready to talk about his life, his sobriety, his relationships, and more. Or is he? Gossip Cop investigates the story.
Grocery shoppers and fans of the Mad Men star might have seen an article in the latest issue of OK! that reveals a lot about the star. An insider tells the publication that Jon Hamm is,
opening up to friends like never before. He’s saying he’d like to write a book about everything he’s been through and learned along the way. He realized people see him as an enigma, mysterious and standoffish.
The source reveals Hamm is ready to talk about his sobriety, “He was bottled up inside and kind of tormented,” the insider says of Hamm’s 2015 stint in rehab where the actor found sobriety. The tipster adds, “turning to booze was an ice-breaker,” as well as “a factor in the 2015 dissolution of his 18-year relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt.”
The insider explains that booze “became a problem as he and Jen were going through their own issues” and “neither one cause the other, but they didn’t help either.” Though the outsider claims Jon Hamm’s rumored affair with his Mad Men costar January Jones put pressure on the marriage, Hamm didn’t cheat, saying,
Jon never crossed the line with January – that’s another thing he wants to clear up.
The source also tells the magazine,
After years of putting he’s career first, he’s finally talking about settling down and starting a family. He’s been able to deal with his own childhood issues and now wants to focus on his personal life and building a relationship with someone he loves.
Gossip Cop thought one major detail stood out and you might have noticed it too. Where were the quotes from Jon Hamm? As the headline says, “Jon Tells All,” a reader would understandably expect to see some heartfelt comments from the Baby Driver star, but alas, in typical tabloid fashion, this is just a disappointing bait and switch. Hamm doesn’t, in fact, tell anything. Every quote comes from a supposed “insider,” whose relationship to Hamm is never explained. Is it a close friend? A family member? A fellow actor? Who knows. Most likely, the source is not very close to Hamm, or even completely made up.
This is a pretty standard operating procedure from a supermarket tabloid like Ok!. These dubious outlets will often present a story as a “tell-all” interview, only to pull the rug out from underneath the reader. The fact is, Jon Hamm has been pretty open about much of this in the past. As for his love life, he’s always preferred to keep his personal life private and it’s unlikely he’s going to open up to a tabloid like OK!.
Of course, that doesn’t stop the publication from inventing phony stories about it. In March of 2019, Gossip Cop busted this very same tabloid for a ridiculous allegation that Jon Hamm had turned to Malin Akerman to help him find love. We busted that report at the time after a friend of Akerman’s told us she was “not the type” to play celebrity matchmaker. Like this latest story, OK! seems to have invented its source out of thin air.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.