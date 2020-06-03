Jojo Siwa's Shocking TikTok Reveal Made The Internet Love Her And Fans Question Her Career

JoJo Siwa is one of the most recognizable stars in pop culture, but you don’t have to be one of her millions and millions of fans to be able to identify the Dance Moms star. Her tight ponytail, eye-catching bows, and bold colors make her impossible to miss, and her fashion sense is nearly synonymous with her brand. Even though she's one of the most dominant young social media figures, most people have never seen her with her hair down, let alone in more casual clothes — until now.
The night before her 17th birthday, the social media star posted her take on the “Wipe It Down” challenge on TikTok. The basic idea is to have a sudden shift in appearance with a wiping transition, and JoJo seemed to absolutely nail it. With one single swipe, she went from her classic ponytail and outfit to what looked like an entirely different person.
Dressed in a simple black Gucci tee with her blonde hair down and full of gorgeous waves, even JoJo’s smile looked totally different. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with her more traditional look, and she’s made it clear since posting the video that she’s just as comfortable in her bright blues and bows as she is in her low-key look.
That being said, the brief snippet of what looked like a different JoJo even won over some of her haters. People ranging from superfans to previously clueless spectators took to Twitter to discuss the viral video that quickly reached trending on Twitter.
Speculation ran wild, with some theorizing that the only way the teen celebrity would reveal her “real” self is if her “contract” ran out. Of course, no one really went into any believable depth or explanation about what possible business contract would mandate a ponytail or why a TikTok video would be a secret message about her brand. There was no reason to start guessing about her career or “real” personality, regardless of what so many on Twitter tried to argue.
It was just a fun and insightful response to a viral challenge, and its success is proof that JoJo’s still great at being an online personality. The video racked up 45 million views in just a few short days, more than double the average of most of JoJo’s TikTok posts. More importantly, it won over a ton of folks. Since posting the “Wipe It Down” video, she’s been on a tear of quality posts that have her follower count skyrocketing. Even if she's back to her bows and straightened hair, at least she was able to show off just how unique she is anyway.