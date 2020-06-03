Jojo Siwa's Shocking TikTok Reveal Made The Internet Love Her And Fans Question Her Career

It was just a fun and insightful response to a viral challenge, and its success is proof that JoJo’s still great at being an online personality. The video racked up 45 million views in just a few short days, more than double the average of most of JoJo’s TikTok posts. More importantly, it won over a ton of folks. Since posting the “Wipe It Down” video, she’s been on a tear of quality posts that have her follower count skyrocketing. Even if she's back to her bows and straightened hair, at least she was able to show off just how unique she is anyway.