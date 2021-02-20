Who Is Jojo Siwa’s Girlfriend? All About Kylie Prew

Jaws dropped last month when YouTube teen queen Jojo Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. But once the shock wore off, the next obvious question was whether or not the former Dance Moms star was in a relationship. The answer is yes, and she hasn’t been shy about sharing the details with fans. Here’s what we know about Kylie Prew, Jojo Siwa’s girlfriend.

Jojo Siwa Recently Came Out As A Member Of The LGBTQ+ Community

Jojo’s dating history has been limited to two people. In September 2020, she went Instagram official with fellow social media star Mark Bontempo. The young couple’s adventures made for great content, but the relationship was over by November.

Jojo then raised some eyebrows on January 20 when she posted a video of herself lip syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” on TikTok. Fans speculated that she was slowly on her way to coming out—and they were right. Two days later, she posted a selfie in which she wore a T-shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

Her official announcement came the day after that in the form of an Instagram Live video. But Jojo didn’t specifically label herself as gay.

“Somebody asked, ‘What label are you?’ You know, I have thought about this, and the reason why I’m not ready to answer is because I don’t really know this answer,” she said. “I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people. I right now am super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, I really do, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they’re ready to be public.”

“But right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK,” she added. “And that it’s awesome. And that the world is there for you.”

Watch the video to hear Jojo share the big news:

Jojo Siwa Is Currently Dating Kylie Prew

Jojo’s girlfriend is Kylie Prew. According to the sports site MaxPreps, Kylie played varsity basketball for Coral Shore High School in Tavernier, Florida during the 2018-2019 season. She is set to graduate in 2022, which means she’s about the same age as Jojo.

Her dad is Doug Prew, a restaurateur with two seafood eateries in Key Largo: The Fish House and The Fish House Encore. Her mom, Narelle, is Australian. Kylie has a twin, and according to a Florida Keys tourism website, the siblings bus tables at their father’s restaurants “when they need extra spending money.”

According to Jojo, January 8 marks the couple’s anniversary. The pair posted a video on Tiktok last week to celebrate hitting the one month mark:

@itsjojosiwa I did it!!😭❤️ my human. It’s been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it’s been the best month ever. I love you☁️ ♬ original sound – martha.read

For Valentine’s Day, Jojo posted a couple’s bathroom selfie and wrote in the caption, “No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7.”

Prew Encouraged Jojo Siwa To Come Out

Jojo recently revealed that her sexual orientation has never been a secret to friends and family.

“My parents have known,” she said, responding to a fan on Instagram Live. “My mom said she’s known for the last two years. She’s like, ‘I just know with you!’ Around two years ago, she was like, ‘I don’t think you only like boys, that’s totally okay.’ They’ve always been so everything … My family is awesome.”

It was Kylie who convinced Jojo to share her true self with a larger audience.

“The day after I posted the “Born This Way” TikTok, I was on FaceTime with Kylie and we were just talking about all the love that came in,” Jojo told Jimmy Fallon in early February. “We were both like, ‘Technically I still haven’t confirmed it. … She was super encouraging. She was like, ‘Do it!’”

Jojo refuses to dwell on negative comments. Ever since the news broke, she’s enjoyed an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities. Recognizable names including Ellen DeGeneres, Paris Hilton, and former mentor Abby Lee Miller chimed in to tell Jojo they were behind her. But that doesn’t mean the reveal didn’t come with risks.

“If I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it…if I can’t love who I want to love. That’s one of the most important things to me,” she told Fallon.

Watch the interview here for more details: