Johnny McDaid, Courteney Cox Ready To Get Married In Civil Ceremony?

Courteney Cox may have had a lovely reunion with her Friends cast members, but did she also have a holy union with fiance Johnny McDaid? Almost a year ago, one tabloid claimed that the actress and musician were “rushing” down the aisle in response to the lockdown. How true is this rumor? Gossip Cop investigates.

Lockdown Makes The Heart Grow Fonder And Wedding Bells Ring?

Last June, OK! reported that “quarantine had been hard” for the famous couple since Cox was sheltering in place in Los Angeles and her “country singer fiance” was stuck in England. The article speculated that once the couple was able to reunite, they would be heading straight for a church. “This has been a lesson learned — Courteney’s kicking herself for not marrying Johnny sooner,” according to a “so-called” insider.

“Johnny’s wanted to make things official for years, but Courteney’s always dragged her feet. She’s telling friends she’s not going to keep making the same mistake.” The couple got engaged back in 2014 after a year of dating. As for what the wedding would look like, the couple would be fine forgoing a big bash. “A civil ceremony will do. They both just want to make things official.”

Not So Fast Down The Aisle

Gossip Cop can say this report was false back in June, and it is still false now. In fact, the article didn’t even mention that Cox and McDaid called off their engagement in 2019, though the two are very much still together. In April, Cox posted a series of photos on Instagram of the two celebrating Easter together with her pets and daughter Coco.

Also, it’s worth noting that fiance McDaid is not a country singer. The Irishman is a member of Snow Patrol, which you may know from the hit song “Chasing Cars.” He has also worked with Pink, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Alicia Keys. The only real country act he’s worked with is Tim McGraw. If a tabloid is unwilling to check on basic facts, they probably have other details wrong. This is not the first time a tabloid has reported on the Cougar Town actress. In 2019, another story from OK! was published claiming that the couple had tied the knot. The article stated Cox was ready to walk down the aisle again due to another life-altering event. This time it wasn’t a pandemic, but a scary plane ride on the way back from Cabo with Jennifer Aniston. In reality, she’s still quite happy with things as they are.

