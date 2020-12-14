Johnny Galecki 'Digitally Flirting' With Ex Kaley Cuoco?

A tabloid claims Kaley Cuoco’s former boyfriend, Johnny Galecki, is flirting with her via social media. Gossip Cop finds the report a bit suspicious, so we’re investigating the claim. Here’s what we know.
According to the National Enquirer, following his split from Alaina Meyer, Galecki is trying to reignite his love with Cuoco again. The former couple broke up after two years of dating while filmed the popular show, The Big Bang Theory. The entertainers’ respective characters, Leonard and Penny Hofstadter, also dated and eventually married on the show. Regardless of the split, Cuoco and Galecki have remained on very good terms following their break-up. Yet, the paper purports fans are wondering if the two’s romance is still there because of Galecki’s “digital flirts.”
The speculation came about after the actor celebrated his former costar on her birthday with a sweet message on Twitter. Still, the magazine does note that The Flight Attendant actress has been married to Karl Cook since 2018 and warns the equestrian may not be a fan of Galecki’s words. “Karl isn’t going to appreciate Johnny’s nostalgia act,” snitches an insider.
Gossip Cop, however, can see through the tabloid’s tricks and confidently knows the story is plain ridiculous. For starters, Johnny Galecki's tweet the paper tries to use as evidence of flirtation was just a friendly and sweet gesture from a friend and nothing more. The former pair haven’t been shy about their short-lived romance turned close friendship and speak about their relationship often. During an interview with Sax Shepard's Armchair Expert Podcast, Kaley Cuoco revealed that after the two broke up, it was difficult to shoot love scenes on The Big Bang Theory with Galecki because no one knew the two dated and broke up.
Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly. We're closer today than we ever were, but I just remember [show creator] Chuck Lorre... I remember when we broke up, obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of the sudden our characters were sleeping together every other second.
Also, Cuoco is happily married to Cook and Galecki was in attendance for their wedding. All in all, the two are really good friends. The Enquirer took an innocent tweet and turned it into a dramatic situation. This isn’t surprising, since the tabloid has been untrustworthy in the past. Two years ago, Gossip Cop busted the paper for alleging Kaley Cuoco was pregnant. Recently, we dismissed another report from the magazine that asserted Cuoco and Cook fought over having children. Obviously, the magazine loves to maintain there is some sort of drama in Cuoco’s life when that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
