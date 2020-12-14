Johnny Galecki 'Digitally Flirting' With Ex Kaley Cuoco?

More Bogus Stories About Kaley Cuoco

Also, Cuoco is happily married to Cook and Galecki was in attendance for their wedding. All in all, the two are really good friends. The Enquirer took an innocent tweet and turned it into a dramatic situation. This isn’t surprising, since the tabloid has been untrustworthy in the past. Two years ago, Gossip Cop busted the paper for alleging Kaley Cuoco was pregnant. Recently, we dismissed another report from the magazine that asserted Cuoco and Cook fought over having children. Obviously, the magazine loves to maintain there is some sort of drama in Cuoco’s life when that couldn’t be further from the truth.