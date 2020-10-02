Johnny Depp's Career Irreparably 'Sunk' After Amber Heard Allegations?

Johnny Depp's ongoing legal situation with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has been nothing short of very messy, and one outlet reported that Depp's career might be on a permanent decline. Gossip Cop waited until we had enough information to feel informed about the situation to address it, so here's what we've found.
Making light of what's been a brutal legal battle, the National Enquirer seemed to gleefully shout in August that "Pirate Johnny's Career Could Be Sunk After Trial!" According to the magazine's insiders, the situation "leaves him tainted no matter [the] outcome." The magazine then refers to some of the allegations against Depp made by his ex-wife. The outlet argued that the photos and testimony of Amber Heard were too "disturbing" to ever bounce back from, regardless of whatever else happens in court.
"It almost doesn't matter if he wins or loses the case," an anonymous source said. "He's damaged goods in the public's eyes — and Hollywood's eyes." The Enquirer then listed more of Heard's claims, including recorded audio of Depp admitting to head-butting Heard at one point; the magazine paused, however, to downplay Depp's explanation of how his finger was crushed in one dispute with Heard. None of Heard's charges received the same scrutiny in the article, and the outlet only briefly mentions a single one of Depp's accusations of violence from Heard. It summarized Depp's side of things in a single sentence, mentioning that he's accused Heard of being a "calculating, narcissistic sociopath." Of course, it followed that up with one last jab at Depp's expense, with the anonymous snitch concluding,
He's going to have a tough time finding producers willing to attach his name to their projects. His ship may be sunk!
For one, it matters very much whether he wins or loses — that's the whole basis of the legal system in the first place. While the court of public opinion can be a fickle beast, it's asinine to argue that Depp's in a bad spot even if he gets a decisive victory and his innocence proven. The funniest thing about this narrative is that it didn't take very long for it to get disproved in an incredibly succinct way. The most recent development in the case was that Depp won a delay so he can be prepared to film the next Fantastic Beasts movie. Considering the fact that Depp's case is based on the argument that an op-ed by Heard initially cost him future Pirates of the Caribbean films, it's not hard to see where this sort of gossip comes from.
Again, the legal situation is extremely complicated and serious. While we can't make any judgements about the case itself, we can make judgements on how the case is reported. It hasn't just been one-sided allegations towards Johnny Depp, as the outlet implies. It's even more suspicious to only mention that there was a recorded confession from Depp — which he denied painted the whole picture — while ignoring the fact that there's also audio of Heard admitting to punching Depp in the face — which she denied painted the whole picture. To only present one side of the case as though it was the only evidence is questionable at best, especially given the fact that these allegations had been public for months at the time of the Enquirer's publishing.
Of course, the other suspicious aspect of this story is the question of just who these anonymous insiders are that are arguing that Depp's future is bleak. Gossip Cop already looked in a similar report from the Globe earlier this year that claimed that Depp was desperate for a big Pirates of the Caribbean paycheck after failing to find work. As we pointed out then, Depp's had two films come out this year, is working on the third Fantastic Beasts movie, and was named as the lead voice for an animated series, all of which happened before this article was published. If he's been blacklisted like the unnamed industry sources said, it's certainly hard to tell.
We've also debunked the tabloid's sources before. The Enquirer has previously claimed that Depp was raging over the possibility of Heard having a new partner, which didn't add up after some analysis. The magazine also wrongly reported that the actor was going to marry his Russian go-go dancer girlfriend in her home country. Even when the rumor might be slightly positive about Depp, the story seems to almost always be totally false. The fact of the matter is that the case is still ongoing, and as such, making sweeping and incomplete judgements about the situation won't be accurate or insightful. Likewise, arguing that Depp's career is dead in the water when it's clearly swimming along just fine is laughable.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.