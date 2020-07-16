Johnny Depp 'Wooing' Margot Robbie?

From what the outlet is claiming to what the headlines read, there seems to be some misleading going on here. The title of the story suggests Depp is pursuing Robbie romantically, while the article purports something entirely different. It comes off as if New Idea was looking to draw in readers with it’s deceiving title. In regards to Depp “wooing” the actress into working with him, Robbie does have an extensive work schedule. According to her IDMB page, Robbies has quite a few projects in the works, including the Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off. However, there isn’t any substantial evidence to support the idea that Depp and Robbie would be working together anytime soon.