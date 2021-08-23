Johnny Depp Wants $50M Contract From Disney To Return To ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’?

One of Johnny Depp‘s most famous roles is that of Jack Sparrow from the Pirates pf the Caribbean franchise. A year ago, one tabloid alleged that Depp was seeking a $50 million contract from Disney to return as Jack Sparrow for a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. Now, Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and the status of Depp’s financial situation.

Johnny Depp Locked In Stalemate With Disney Over Contract?

In the midst of Depp’s legal battles, the Globe wasn’t hesitant about drawing attention to the actor’s personal and career struggles. The outlet claimed Depp’s financial security was in jeopardy, with one source noting that “his bank account is dwindling” amid costly legal fees and luxury purchases. With that, the magazine depicted Depp as someone who was desperate for cash and was looking for a big contract from Disney.

“He’ll return for a huge fee — $50 million,” an insider said. Apparently, Depp was demanding the massive paycheck to return for a reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean movie, much to fans’ delight. The source said at the time that Depp expected “Disney to see the error of their ways and bring him back for at least one more movie.”

What Happened With The Contract?

As Gossip Cop previously reported, there is no substantial evidence Depp requested a contract from Disney. The primary detail of this story that made it relatively simple to debunk was the amount of money Depp allegedly was asking for. The mention of $50 million was suspicious because it was the exact amount mentioned in his lawsuits.

Although rumors are still generating about the possible return of The Pirates Of The Caribbean, there’s no solid evidence backing these rumors. In fact, it seems unlikely that Disney would start filming a new movie with Depp anytime soon. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, is currently on the Disney payroll for Aquaman 2, and the strife between the two makes it even more unlikely that they’ll become coworkers.

Johnny Depp Rumors Run Wild

Although Johnny Depp has been subject to some not-so-positive news coverage lately because of his libel and defamation cases, the Globe seems to be following a pattern in generating false stories about the actor. After publishing the Pirates report, the tabloid next revealed that Depp was moving to Russia, which Gossip Cop found to be utterly wrong. Last month, it claimed that Depp was after Angelina Jolie’s heart and “wooing Angelina with emails and sending her flowers.” Gossip Cop was able to debunk the story after a lack of substantial evidence or trustworthy insiders.

After one year, it appears the tabloids are still up to the same routine. There’s still no proof Depp is at Disney’s throat demanding more money for a movie that looks to still be in limbo after years of whispers.