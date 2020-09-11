Johnny Depp Thanks Fans For 'Loyal Support' Amid Legal Battles With Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp made one of his rare posts on Instagram today to thank his fans for their unwavering support and encouragement. The actor posted a video of himself smoking and hand-writing a thank-you note to his followers with a quill and ink as "Beyond the Sea" plays over it. It's pretty on-brand for Depp, but it's still a nice message.
"Hello All!" Depp wrote in the caption (and on the parchment), adding
"I just wanted to thank you all once again for your constant and loyal support throughout many long and interesting episodes of my life... I am only here because of you — and I’m only here for you!!! All thanks and love to you for all, JD"
The actor wrote the message on an impressive-looking desk in front of an even more impressive bookcase, which even included an incredible statue of the Headless Horseman atop.
Depp's message is undoubtedly referring to his ongoing legal situation with both his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and his lawsuit against the Sun, a British tabloid. Both legal battles are messy and have resulted in the release of a lot of unflattering details about the former relationship. It's no surprise that Depp is thanking his loyal fans in such a kind and public way — they've been some of Depp's biggest supporters in the legal fight against Heard, although he's had his fair share of celebrity support as well.