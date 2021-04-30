Gossip Cop

Johnny Depp On His 'Last Voyage,' Justin Timberlake's Lockdown Divorce, And This Week's Celebrity Stories

Griffin Matis
April 30, 2021
Johnny Depp in a tuxedo
(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

April is already ending, and we fully expect May to be as packed with celebrity gossip as April was. The last week has been full of both news and rumors when it comes to Hollywood. Here’s what you might’ve missed from this week.

cast of The Talk smiling together
(Michael Mattes/Shutterstock.com)

‘The Talk’ Loses 4th Host In Less Than A Year

Sharon Osbourne won’t be the only one missing from the show next week. The program’s lineup is seeing yet another change after being rocked by allegations of racism and being a hostile work environment. Here’s the latest on the talk show.

screenshot of Josh Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting
(TLC)

Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas

Federal agents arrested Josh Duggar, best known from 19 Kids and Counting. He’s being held without bail, and the situation is still developing. Here’s everything we know right now.

Johnny Depp in a blue suit
(Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com)

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

Johnny Depp looks worse for wear, one report notes, as photos of the actor show him looking like he’s about ready to keel over. He hasn’t exactly had a stress-free couple of months after losing in court in the UK, and with the rest of his legal battles still ongoing, he’s having a tough go of it. We checked in on the superstar here.

Prince Charles in a grey suit
(ComposedPix/Shutterstock.com)

Prince Charles ‘Dumped’ By Camilla Parker Bowles Two Days After Prince Philip Funeral?

Royal insiders tell New Idea that not long after the funeral of Prince Philip, things got even worse for Prince Charles. Apparently, he and his wife are living “completely separate lives” as they deal with their grief. This is what we found when we investigated the story.

Justin Timberlake in a tux with Jessica Biel in a dress
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Justin Timberlake And Jessica’s Biel’s Marriage Under Pressure After A Year In Quarantine?

Things haven’t been the same for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel since lockdown started, the National Enquirer reported some time ago. “They’ve been together for too long in lockdown, and it’s weighed on them,” a source said, and it might be the end. We took another look at the rumor here.

