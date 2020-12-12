Johnny Depp Moving To Russia?

Other Bogus Tales

This is the same tabloid that said Depp would be dead by Christmas last year. He’s still alive, so it’s pretty clear you can’t trust the Globe when it comes to stories about Depp. In another story about a star being rejected by Hollywood, this tabloid claimed that Jim Carrey was a “tinseltown reject” who was becoming an outcast. Carrey has largely chosen to step away from the red carpet scene, but you can still catch him on Saturday Night Live frequently enough, so he’s hardly the pariah this tabloid made him out to be.