Johnny Depp Planned To Marry ‘Go-Go’ Dancer In Russia?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton

Johnny Depp’s relationship with Russian dancer Polina Glen put the tabloids in a frenzy last year. Some even reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean star planned to wed his new beau in her home country of Russia. Gossip Cop looked into these rumors and came to our own conclusion.

The National Enquirer reported last summer that Johnny Depp was planning to take another stroll down the aisle with his girlfriend, dancer and choreographer Polina Glen. The two were first spotted together in early 2019, when photographers snapped a picture of the two of them “smooching” in Serbia, where Depp was filming Minamata.

By the time summer rolled around, Depp was already hearing wedding bells, if a source who spoke to the outlet is to be believed. “Johnny’s serious about making things official with Polina and winning over her family,” said the supposed source. Some people who the disreputable publication claimed to be “pals” of the Minamata actor even believe he’s already asked the 24 year old to marry him.

Referring to Glen as a “go-go” dancer, the outlet speculated that the two were planning to marry in Russia. “What better way to pledge his loyalty than by tying the knot in her mother country?” asked the snitch, a bit rhetorically. “It would be just like Johnny to propose on the spur of the moment,” added the suspicious “insider.” Rumors of the supposed engagement arose after Glen posted a few photos to Instagram of her wearing a ring “on the appropriate finger,” which was evidently all the proof this outlet needed to confirm Johnny Depp had proposed.

Depp is so taken with both Glen and her home country of Russia that he’s considering moving there full time if he winds up “exiled by Hollywood,” the source insists. “Johnny’s sick of all the negative attention in America and he’s seen how stars like Gérard Depardieu and Steven Seagal have reinvented themselves in Russia,” adding, “He likes the culture there and he feels Polina could be his ticket to a quieter and happier life!” Perhaps, but more likely not.

Gossip Cop looked into this story and determined it’s most likely not true. The outlet’s wild claims were only backed up by the word of nameless, untrustworthy “sources.” That’s not enough evidence to convince us Polina Glen and Johnny Depp were ever truly engaged, despite the fact that Glen took photos with a ring on her “appropriate finger.” There’s also been word that the two broke up sometime in November of 2019, though neither Depp or Glen have made any sort of official statement. They also didn’t publicly acknowledge their relationship, either, so it makes sense that their split would warrant just as much of a public reaction.

The National Enquirer often gets the story wrong when it comes to Johnny Depp, so it’s no wonder why we don’t trust their reporting. Early this year, the publication claimed that Depp was furious over ex-wife Amber Heard’s romance with rumored girlfriend Bianca Butti. The actor felt Heard was using the new romance as an excuse to smear him and bring up all the “dirty details of their marriage.” Gossip Cop checked in with our source close to the situation, who informed us that the story was a complete fabrication. Johnny Depp wasn’t concerned about his ex-wife’s love life as it had no bearing on their ongoing legal battle.